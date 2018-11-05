The Evolution of the Goalkeeper: What Makes the Perfect Modern-Day No. 1?

0 of 10

B/R

"Goalkeeping is just different. Everyone says we're crazy or something, but it's more a case of us working under a different pressure, thinking about the game differently." — Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic.

Few are better placed to testify to the uniqueness of the goalkeeper role than Begovic. A Premier League starter for just shy of a decade and a World Cup veteran, he's been at the forefront of the marked changes the position is experiencing.

Much like quarterbacks are passing more than ever in the NFL, or big men in the NBA are being asked to do more further away from the basket, football has seen certain positions revolutionised in recent years.

That's certainly the case for full-backs, who are being asked to contribute heavily in every single phase of the game and are required to be in peak physical condition at the top level. It's true of strikers, too, who also contribute more heavily in more areas—the days of the elite poacher who does little other than score goals are drawing to a close.

However, no role has undergone more of an evolution over the last 25 years than the goalkeeper.

The proactive, intercepting, ball-playing net-minders we praise today barely existed a decade ago. In fact, if you go back to the early 1990s, goalkeepers were actually allowed to pick up back-passes directly from defenders. All they had to do was save it and kick it long.

Nowadays, it's an all-inclusive role, crucial in both classic and modern ways. Shot-stopping and reflexes remain as important ever, but new dynamics—such as distribution, sweeping up, aggressive positioning and improved athleticism—reign supreme as well.

With the help of an elite panel, Bleacher Report has divided the role into eight attributes and dug into each one, highlighting the best in the game at each turn.

Talking us through the skills is Begovic, and nominating the best is Sam Jackson, who specialises in this area and is the lead goalkeeping analyst for football agency World In Motion, and The Modern Day GK, a collective group of social influencers consisting of a professional goalkeeping technician, a goalkeeping analyst and a strength and conditioning coach.