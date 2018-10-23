Former OSU Coach Zach Smith's Ex-Wife Courtney Granted Protection Order

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 14: Footballs for the Ohio State Buckeyes before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, has been granted a three-year domestic violence protection order.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the news. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

