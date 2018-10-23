Former OSU Coach Zach Smith's Ex-Wife Courtney Granted Protection Order

Former OSU Coach Zach Smith's Ex-Wife Courtney Granted Protection OrderOctober 23, 2018
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, has been granted a three-year domestic violence protection order.
Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the news.
