Pat Shurmur Thinks Eli Manning Will Be Giants QB After Trade Deadline

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New York Giants are going nowhere fast at 1-6 and already announced they traded cornerback Eli Apple, but head coach Pat Shurmur believes Eli Manning will be the quarterback even after the Oct. 30 trade deadline passes.

"I think Eli will be our quarterback. He has been, and he’ll continue to be here," he said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion who has led the Giants to the playoffs six times during his career. However, he is well past his prime at 37 years old and has failed to impress with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He has also drawn public criticism from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and is not set to be an unrestricted free agent until 2020. Trading him this year would allow New York to receive something in return and shift its focus toward rebuilding with the upcoming draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Giants to draft Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 5 overall pick in his latest mock.

New York's struggles this season are not all Manning's fault considering Football Outsiders ranks the offensive line as dead last in the league in run blocking and 25th in pass protection. What's more, the defense is 25th in the league in points allowed per game.

Still, this offense has two of the best young playmakers in the league in Beckham and running back Saquon Barkley and has failed to win more than a single game this season. Shurmur believes Manning will remain the quarterback, but he hasn't played like someone capable of leading the Giants to the playoffs in the immediate future.