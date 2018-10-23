WR KaVontae Turpin Dismissed from TCU Football After Assault Arrest

Tim Warner/Getty Images

TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin has been kicked off the team following his arrest on Sunday on a charge of assault of a family member with bodily injury, according to Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson initially announced on Monday, per ESPN's Jake Trotter, that Turpin was suspended and "probably" wouldn't play on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

