Rishard Matthews, Sam Darnold's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Reported Signing

The New York Jets reportedly bolstered their receiving corps Tuesday by signing veteran wide receiver Rishard Matthews to create another option for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the free-agent addition ahead of Week 8.

Although it will likely take Matthews a couple weeks to get up to full speed within the offense, he's worth a roster spot in deeper fantasy football leagues based on his potential in the evolving aerial attack, which should also see Darnold's value increase as the 2018 season rolls on.

Last month, the 29-year-old University of Nevada product told Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports Nashville he requested his release from the Tennessee Titans because it was "time to move on" based on a lack of playing time.

"I've been the leading receiver for two years," Matthews said. "Then all of a sudden I'm barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets."

Matthews, who started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason because of knee surgery on a torn meniscus, per Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.

He recorded just three receptions for 11 yards with no touchdowns on six targets across three appearances for the Titans this season before being granted his release.

His involvement should be more consistent in New York if he can build a rapport with Darnold while Quincy Enunwa is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, an injury that notoriously lingers.

Matthews is nothing more than a boom-or-bust flex option at the outset, but his upside warrants a bench spot for fantasy teams in need of receiver help. He tallied 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous two seasons combined.

Exactly how much fantasy value he'll possess over the second half of the season will depend on the continued development of Darnold.

The rookie signal-caller has endured a predictably up-and-down start to his career with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in seven games. He's flashed the high-end playmaking ability that led the Jets to select him with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft.

New York's passing game should become more fantasy-friendly down the stretch as Darnold becomes more comfortable with Matthews, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and eventually a healthy Enunwa at his disposal.

It could make Darnold a sneaky fantasy option against weaker secondaries as an injury or bye-week replacement moving forward.