Week 8 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

No matter how much information and expert analysis is out there for the culling, fantasy football is still far from being an exact science.

Case in point: Lamar Miller of the Houston Texans.

After struggling with injuries this season, the veteran running back defied all expectations and had breakout week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries and logged his first rushing touchdown for a season high in fantasy points (17).

No one saw that coming.

The jury's still out on whether or not owners should bet on Miller having another big day when the Texans host the Miami Dolphins this coming Thursday.

Week 8 signals the halfway mark of the fantasy regular season and offers owners the chance to tweak their rosters with players on the waiver-wire that might have a surprising outing like Miller did in Week 7.

Here, we'll offer insight on the top adds, drops and sleeper targets for Week 8.

Week 8 Waiver-Wire Targets

Derek Carr, QB, OAK

Case Keenum, QB, DEN

Brock Osweiler, QB, MIA

Doug Martin, RB, OAK

Jalen Richard, RB, OAK

Marlon Mack, RB, IND

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF

Ito Smith, RB, ATL

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, NO

Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK

Martavis Bryant, WR, OAK

Geronimo Allison, WR, GB

Danny Amendola, WR, MIA

Vance McDonald, TE, PIT

Ben Watson, TE, NO

Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN

Week 8 Drops

Andy Dalton, QB, CIN

Peyton Barber, RB, TB

Corey Clement, RB, PHI

Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK

Albert Wilson, WR, MIA

Keke Coutee, WR, HOU

Cameron Brate, TE, TB

Brock Osweiler, QB, MIA

With Ryan Tannelhill down with injury, Brock Osweiler will be starting his third consecutive game. So far, he’s been more than serviceable, throwing for 619 yards and five touchdowns. Osweiler is facing his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him and second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns last year. While Osweiler said that it was “just another game,” owners should know that’s not altogether true. Look for Osweiler to fare well against the Texans’ less than stellar pass defense.

Doug Martin, RB, OAK

Marshawn Lynch is out with a groin injury, so the next man up in the backfield is Doug Martin. Beast Mode averaged 17.5 carries per game and Martin should get at least 14 to 15 of those to start out. If he can come close to Lynch’s production, he’ll be a great pickup for an owner looking for a steal.

Danny Amendola, WR, MIA

Danny Amendola may not be in Foxboro anymore, but he’s starting to come into his own down in Miami. Last week, he totaled 84 yards on six catches and scored a touchdown. This coming week, with injuries to Albert Wilson and possibly Kenny Stills, Amendola will have to take on the lion’s share of targets. That means there’s more points on the fantasy board to rack up for the owners that can snatch him up on the waive wire.

Ito Smith, RB, ATL

Injuries are pretty commonplace in the NFL, which is why owners have to be quick on the draw when they happen if they want to field a team that makes it to the postseason. Devonta Freeman is out with the Atlanta Falcons, so it’s up Ito Smith to lock in as the top running back for Week 8. Last week, he only had 16 yards on seven carries, but with the volume of touches he’ll get, those numbers should go up. Keep in mind, even with the low production numbers, Smith was still able to score three touchdowns over the span of his last four outings.

