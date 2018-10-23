Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Not Yet Ready to Win the Champions League

GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side are not ready to win the UEFA Champions League and has called on the club's fans to help push them to continental glory.

Almost 15,000 of the Etihad Stadium's 55,000 seats were vacant for the Group F loss to Lyon—which Guardiola watched from the stands—and the Catalan called on supporters to show more passion for the competition:

"What I saw in my team last season, honestly I think we are not ready. That's what I feel. That doesn't mean we won't try, but to win the competition it's not enough to want to win it. You have to have the experience. Every game we will learn.

"You have to desire, the club, the chairman, the owner, the fans, the media. Everyone has to be in it. When that happens, to win this kind of title you have to be pushed from everybody surrounding Man City and still we don't have that feeling.

"The fans push you to win the Champions League. When that happens you are closer. We are a good team, you can't deny that, but you need something special—we don't have that.

Guardiola concluded: "Maybe in the future. Sooner or later we will be closer every year. Hopefully as soon as possible."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.