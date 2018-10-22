Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman Set for WWE Crown Jewel After Roman Reigns News

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will battle for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2, the company announced Monday.

The match was originally scheduled as a Triple Threat match involving Strowman, Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns. However, Reigns announced on Raw that his leukemia, which had been in remission, had returned and will force him to take an indefinite leave of absence.

This will be the second singles bout between Strowman and Lesnar. Lesnar, then the universal champion, defeated Strowman at No Mercy 2017. They also faced off in a Triple Threat match that included Kane at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Although it's unclear when Reigns will be medically cleared for a return to the ring, he made sure to say he isn't retiring from wrestling altogether. When he gets the green light to step back in the squared circle, Reigns will almost certainly want to resolve his unfinished business with the Monster Among Men and The Beast Incarnate.