Twitter Reacts as Roman Reigns Announces He Has Leukemia on WWE Raw

Twitter Reacts as Roman Reigns Announces He Has Leukemia on WWE RawOctober 23, 2018
Roman Reigns announced Monday night on Raw that he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago and that the cancer has returned.
As a result, Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship:
WWE @WWE
.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw https://t.co/EhomllNwjK
A number of WWE stars past and present offered their support for the former world champion:
Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy
@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe
.... He will fight, he will win, he will return stronger, and I will be waiting....
Karl Anderson @KarlAndersonWWE
About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach. My family throwing so many prayers at you.. Love you bro.
Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE
My heart right now .... Prayers for @WWERomanReigns 😞🙏🏻 https://t.co/9sqk0KfFnP
Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle
I just witnessed @WWERomanReigns give the most heart felt promo I’ve ever seen. Much respect to you Roman. #PrayforRoman #thankyouroman
The news was also affecting for those who cover WWE and have followed Reigns' in-ring exploits for years:
Sam Roberts @notsam
Shocked. @WWERomanReigns is the man for what he's done so far, and Joe is simply a great guy. Roman is already a legend. Positive thoughts for him and his family. Heartbreaking.
Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar
Sad, real life stuff there. Getting health is top priority for him and his family. If Roman Reigns does beat it leukemia and come back to #WWE—he might finally be the overwhelming babyface they wanted similar to Shawn after the "I lost my smile" speech. #RAW
Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON
Just want to say that was a wonderful speech by Roman Reigns and I hope everyone says more than a few prayers for him.
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
Roman Reigns just bared his soul on his fight with leukemia to the world. The fact he has endured this struggle privately for so long on top of putting out stellar matches and work. Warrior. Think we can now say we are all cheering Roman. #WWE #ThankYouRoman
Brandon Shroud @MrBrandonStroud
this really re-contextualizes the past five years of watching these shows to a degree I don't know I'm capable of processing
Following his speech to open Raw, Reigns stood on the stage with fellow Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Rollins was holding back tears as he, Ambrose and Reigns put their fists together for The Shield's trademark pose.
For some, that moment drove home the gravity of the situation:
Robert Flores @RoFlo
Man, that’s just an unbelievable bit of news. Ambrose and Rollins coming out at the end got me. Damn. #Raw
Brian Campbell @BCampbellCBS
Seeing a teary eyed Rollins really puts it all into perspective. Touching moment with the Shield embracing each other. #Raw
Reigns made sure to say his announcement Monday didn't represent his retirement from WWE and professional wrestling. He turned just 33 in May. Because he has been on top in WWE for so long, it's easy to forget Reigns is in the prime of his career.
Wrestling fans haven't seen the last of him in the squared circle.
