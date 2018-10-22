Twitter Reacts as Roman Reigns Announces He Has Leukemia on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Roman Reigns attends WWE's First-Ever Emmy 'For Your Consideration' Event at Saban Media Center on June 6, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Roman Reigns announced Monday night on Raw that he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago and that the cancer has returned.

As a result, Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship:

A number of WWE stars past and present offered their support for the former world champion:

The news was also affecting for those who cover WWE and have followed Reigns' in-ring exploits for years:

Following his speech to open Raw, Reigns stood on the stage with fellow Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Rollins was holding back tears as he, Ambrose and Reigns put their fists together for The Shield's trademark pose.

For some, that moment drove home the gravity of the situation:

Reigns made sure to say his announcement Monday didn't represent his retirement from WWE and professional wrestling. He turned just 33 in May. Because he has been on top in WWE for so long, it's easy to forget Reigns is in the prime of his career.

Wrestling fans haven't seen the last of him in the squared circle.

