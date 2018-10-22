Report: Mounting 'Friction' and Tension Building Between Urban Meyer, Ohio State

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes reportedly have bigger problems than just one loss after Purdue beat them by 29 points Saturday.

Scott Roussel of Football Scoop cited sources who said there is "friction" between head coach Urban Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith. He also noted "there is a tension that hasn't been present in recent years" inside the football program as a whole.

This comes after former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and pointed to the "big problems" within the program as Meyer appears stressed and troubled on the sideline:

Herbstreit's comments are notable after Meyer collapsed on the sideline during an Oct. 6 victory over Indiana, per Steve Helwagen of 247Sports. The head coach pointed to a headache he suffered during the game as the cause.

The Buckeyes football program was also the center of attention in the college football world this past offseason when there was a lengthy investigation into domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith and how those allegations were handled by Meyer and others.

Ohio State ultimately suspended Meyer for the season's first three games as a result.

Patrick Mayhorn of SB Nation wrote after the Purdue loss, "Ohio State had the chance to fix their biggest problem in August, and chose to suspend it for three games instead."

Mayhorn pointed to lackluster performances from assistant coaches Meyer has recently hired, including offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, linebacker coach Bill Davis and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano:

Mayhorn wrote: "Studrawa—who was hired because he and Urban Meyer had been longtime friends—has been out of his element for three years," while Davis—the best man at Meyer's wedding—has struggled to coach an impactful linebacker group. What's more, Schiano "was once again out-schemed by the opposing offensive coaches."

While the glaring weaknesses cost the Buckeyes Saturday's game, all of their goals are still ahead of them if they figure out these issues and overcome any reported tension.

They have a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback in Dwayne Haskins and are still in control of their Big Ten title chances. If they win out, they will finish 12-1 with victories over TCU, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and the Big Ten West champion, which figures to be a playoff resume.

Meyer is 77-9 with a national title and two Big Ten championships at Ohio State, but the tension and lackluster showings from different coaches and positional groups present a significant challenge as the 2018 season continues.