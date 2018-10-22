WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 22

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 22October 23, 2018
A stunning announcement at the top of the October 22 episode of WWE Raw threw the company into unexpected chaos, setting the stage for a show that was very much a reset of sorts in terms of major rivalries and the programs fans can expect to see play out going forward.
Find out what went down, how it may affect the company going forward and what shocking conclusion set the course for the next few months of storytelling with this recap of Monday's show.
Universal Champion Roman Reigns Kicks Off Raw
Roman Reigns entered the arena to kick off Raw, drawing an unusually positive response as he took to the squared circle in street clothes, his title draped over his shoulder. Emotion painted his face as he prepared to address the WWE Universe.
He began by apologizing, citing the his promise to the fans to be a fighting champion. From there, he spoke as his real self, as Joe, revealing he has been fighting leukemia for 11 years and it has returned.
He revealed he will be relinquishing his Universal Championship.
He thanked the fans for making his dreams come true to a raucous ovation. Chants of "thank you, Roman" filled the arena as the emotions overwhelmed WWE's resident Big Dog.
Reigns vowed to come back with a purpose, again thanked the fans and vowed to be back better than ever. He laid his title down in the center of the ring and stepped away, greeting the fans as he made his way up the ramp.
Grade
No grade
Analysis
Forget storyline, forget opinions and forget in-ring ability. Forget long-reaching effects for a moment. Forget silly grades for wrestling television segments.
This was a harrowing way to kick off Raw that is beyond heartbreaking for Joe Anoa'i, his family and his friends. It was hard to watch a young athlete in his prime have to put his career on hold to fight a disease that has effected millions.
The sight of Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in tears as they bumped fist as The Shield is one that will be hard to forget.
A somber way to kick off the show.
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley
Building on the events of last week's show, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley clashed to kick off the in-ring portion of this week's show.
Lio Rush continued his in-match commentary from ringside and provided just enough of a distraction to allow Lashley to seize control heading into the first break.
Lashley overwhelmed Balor with his power advantage but the Irishman fought out of a powerbomb attempt and delivered a big back body drop. Fueled by desire for a victory, Balor landed a running chop and scaled the ropes.
The powerful Lashley caught him, though, and delivered a nasty Samoan Drop for the count of two.
Lashley, overconfident, again hoisted Balor on his shoulders but the first universal champion rolled him up and scored the win.
Result
Balor defeated Lashley
Grade
C
Analysis
This felt more like the first chapter of an ongoing story and as such, was more lethargic than it might have been under more meaningful conditions.
Balor looked like a nerd who was lucky to win rather than skilled while Lashley looked like an overconfident muscle-head.
It really did nothing for anyone involved but it does propel things forward so one can only hope things go up from here.
Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott
Ahead of Sunday's Six-Woman Tag Team match pitting Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya against The Riott Squad, Banks and Ruby Riott squared off in singles competition.
Riott dominated the action early, using a kick-based striking offense to wear down her opponent. A kick to the knee helped her maintain control.
Late, Banks fired off a series of dropkicks to spark a comeback. Bayley attacked Sarah Logan, preventing her from interfering. Banks interjected herself at ringside, wiping out Logan and Morgan. When she returned to the squared circle, Riott delivered a kick and finished the Boss with a Riott Kick for the win.
Result
Riott defeated Banks
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was fine for what it was, which was the final hype to a tag match thrown together at the last minute for the underwhelming Evolution card.
Both women worked hard and the chemistry within The Riott Squad has gotten to the point that they are one of the most enjoyable acts on the show. Riott's win here was a start but a series of victories would do them wonders.
Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the direction WWE Creative is heading in come Sunday's pay-per-view event.
D-Generation X Addresses the Brothers of Destruction
Shawn Michaels and Triple H returned to Raw to address the latest warnings of Kane and Undertaker ahead of Crown Jewel.
They spoke of the number one movie in the country, Halloween, and how nostalgia is big. They pointed to the 'X' on Michaels' shirt and said they have been told many times that D-Generation X no longer belongs there. From there, they referenced NXT and Michaels bluntly spit out, "we run that, too!"
From there, a video package featuring The Undertaker and Kane played, in which they promised to bury and end D-X once and for all.
Grade
D
Analysis
The only rewarding element of this entire segment was the tease of NXT involvement in the Crown Jewel match.
Otherwise, it was another nothing-happening promo between two acts that really, really do not belong on WWE TV at this point.
No matter how much they use an awesome slasher flick to justify their existence.
Paul Heyman Addresses the WWE Universe, Braun Strowman Responds
Paul Heyman returned to television and addressed the revelation that the Universal Championship match is now a singles bout between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.
He said Roman Reigns knows the show goes on and so it shall. He said Strowman is not in Lesnar's league and does not belong hoisting the Universal Championship
Strowman interrupted and told Heyman to deliver a message: he is going to beat Lesnar's ass all over Crown Jewel and The Beast will "get these hands." He also vowed to give Reigns a shot at the title when he overcomes leukemia.
Drew McIntyre came from out of nowhere to level Strowman and leave him lying to close out the segment.
Grade
A
Analysis
A strong promo from Heyman and Strowman to put over the upcoming title bout that also served as a reset of sorts giving the Reigns announcement.
McIntyre attacking Strowman for a second straight week is interesting in that it would seem to suggest that is the direction the top of the card will take in the wake of Crown Jewel. If so, it should be interesting to see how WWE books Strowman when he is matched up with a superb athlete like McIntyre, who has been presented as a fierce, intense foe for everyone else he has faced.
Apollo Crews vs. Elias
A week after Apollo Crews interrupted Elias' concert, the Superstars squared off Monday.
Crews caught Elias off-guard early, delivering a moonsault to Elias on the arena floor. He stood tall heading into the break.
Elias turned the tide, working over Crews for a portion of the bout. A standing Shooting Star Press nearly won the match for Crews but it was a running knee from the sinister songster and Drift Away for the win.
Result
Elias defeated Crews
Grade
C+
Analysis
Remember that time we thought Crews was in line for a renewed push?
WWE Creative does not.
Elias picks up a win here in a match that does nothing for either man. This sort of status quo is not at all what WWE Creative should be trying to achieve at this point.
Especially given how over Elias is right now.
An Elias Encore
After his victory over Crews, Elias was again introduced to the WWE Universe by JoJo.
Before he could get into song, Raw general manager Baron Corbin interrupted and admitted that if Stephanie McMahon did not find him so damn entertaining, he would have fired him a long time ago. The two went back and forth before Elias walked off stage.
He returned and smashed a guitar over Corbin to a thunderous ovation.
Grade
A
Analysis
Remember that time...
Yes, the win over Crews did nothing for Elias but this sure as hell did.
With the stunning Reigns announcement, Raw was left without a babyface at or near the top of the card. Elias' sudden and unexpected babyface turn solves that problem, and rightfully so. Elias is over. The fans want to cheer him and each week, he comes up with cheap heat to cut them off.
Now, he does not have to.
And now, the silver-tongued songster can bask in the popularity he should have had months ago.
Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella Sign Their Evolution Contract
Ronda Rousey joined Michael Cole in-ring for the contract signing for her match with Nikki Bella at Evolution.
She vowed not to lay a finger on Bella because unlike her opponent, she is a woman of her word.
The Bella Twins entered and Nikki immediately took shots, recalling the times Rousey promised her mother she would be victorious, only to disappoint her. She followed up, telling Rousey to imagine the disgust her mother will have when she loses the Raw Women's Championship at Evolution.
Nikki signed the contract and slapped Rousey before taunting her. The champion stayed true to her word and left without physicality.
Grade
B
Analysis
After last week, where Rousey went the predictable route of using Bella's relationship with John Cena to fuel her promo, it was interesting to see Bella go even more personal by bringing up the losses that we know had a tremendous impact on Rousey and her relationship with her mother.
Does it make fans care any more or less about a match that lacks any real heat? Not really, but as a solid heel promo, Bella was strong here.
Whether the match will be Sunday or not is the real question.
Fatal 4-Way: Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Ember Moon
In preparation of Sunday's Battle Royal, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Tamina Snuka and Dana Brooke battled in a Fatal 4-Way match in which momentum was at stake.
The focus of the match was on Tamina and Jax, who paired off. Jax attempted her trademark Samoan Drop but Tamina escaped and delivered a wicked superkick.
Moon seized an opportunity and launched herself off the top rope with the Eclipse on Tamina for the win.
Result
Moon defeated Jax, Tamina and Brooke
Grade
D
Analysis
Like most of the Evolution pay-per-view, this was rushed and relatively meaningless.
No one gained or lost anything by it and the extremely short run time was a greater insult to the talent involved, just days from a women's show aimed at "making history" and changing perceptions of women's wrestling, than anything.
A disappointing use of all involved, especially Jax, who has been fantastic this year and a star with legitimate crossover appeal.
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Shield vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre
Mere hours after Roman Reigns made a heartbreaking announcement that may forever alter The Shield, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took to the squared circle to challenge Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Championship.
The action was the high-impact, high-intensity bouts fans have come to expect from the teams but it was what occurred late that defined the entire ordeal.
Braun Strowman interrupted the match late, taking to the squared circle and attacking McIntyre, brawling with him through the crowd.
Back inside, Rollins thwarted an attempt by Ziggler to utilize a championship, delivered the Stomp and scored the win and the titles.
Moments later, in a stunning moment, Ambrose dropped his celebrating partner with Dirty Deeds. From there, he unloaded on him with a series of hard right hands, then ended his assault with another DDT, this time on the exposed arena floor.
Ambrose ripped off his Shield vest, threw it to the ground and stomped off through the stands to close the show.
Result
Ambrose and Rollins defeated McIntyre and Ziggler to win the titles
Grade
A
Analysis
Strowman and McIntyre will definitely be warring over the Universal Championship at some point in the near future while it now looks like Ambrose and Rollins will fight not only over the Intercontinental Championship, but also the Raw Tag Team Championships they co-hold.
Ambrose's heel turn was extremely well done, especially given the emotional start to the show. No one could have thought The Lunatic Fringe's heel turn would come tonight. Instead, the company would settle for the feel-good moment.
But alas, that was not the case. The company pulled the rug out from under its fans and essentially closed the door on The Shield.
For now.
And like it did in 2014 when Daniel Bryan unexpectedly disappeared from television due to injury, it reset and executed a huge angle to propel its product forward. Adapt. Evolve. Change. WWE has done it before and it will continue to do so, even when their biggest star is forced to the sidelines.
Finally, fans will get a chance to see an edgier, heel Ambrose for the first time and the tone of WWE program may very well change.