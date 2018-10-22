WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 22

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Mere hours after Roman Reigns made a heartbreaking announcement that may forever alter The Shield, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took to the squared circle to challenge Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

The action was the high-impact, high-intensity bouts fans have come to expect from the teams but it was what occurred late that defined the entire ordeal.

Braun Strowman interrupted the match late, taking to the squared circle and attacking McIntyre, brawling with him through the crowd.

Back inside, Rollins thwarted an attempt by Ziggler to utilize a championship, delivered the Stomp and scored the win and the titles.

Moments later, in a stunning moment, Ambrose dropped his celebrating partner with Dirty Deeds. From there, he unloaded on him with a series of hard right hands, then ended his assault with another DDT, this time on the exposed arena floor.

Ambrose ripped off his Shield vest, threw it to the ground and stomped off through the stands to close the show.

Result

Ambrose and Rollins defeated McIntyre and Ziggler to win the titles

Grade

A

Analysis

Strowman and McIntyre will definitely be warring over the Universal Championship at some point in the near future while it now looks like Ambrose and Rollins will fight not only over the Intercontinental Championship, but also the Raw Tag Team Championships they co-hold.

Ambrose's heel turn was extremely well done, especially given the emotional start to the show. No one could have thought The Lunatic Fringe's heel turn would come tonight. Instead, the company would settle for the feel-good moment.

But alas, that was not the case. The company pulled the rug out from under its fans and essentially closed the door on The Shield.

For now.

And like it did in 2014 when Daniel Bryan unexpectedly disappeared from television due to injury, it reset and executed a huge angle to propel its product forward. Adapt. Evolve. Change. WWE has done it before and it will continue to do so, even when their biggest star is forced to the sidelines.

Finally, fans will get a chance to see an edgier, heel Ambrose for the first time and the tone of WWE program may very well change.