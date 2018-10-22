Alabama QB Jalen Hurts Underwent 'Minor Procedure' to Help Heal Ankle Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's game against Tennessee, which could force him to miss some time.

"One thing that I want to announce that we didn't know about after the game is Jalen actually twisted his ankle when he scored the touchdown," head coach Nick Saban said Monday, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports. "He stayed in the game. Nobody really knew about it. It was a bit of a high ankle sprain, and they did a minor procedure to try to help the healing."

Saban indicated the quarterback will likely be out for at least a week, and then it will be a "medical decision" for when he can return.

Fortunately, the Crimson Tide have a bye week coming up before a Nov. 3 road battle against No. 4 LSU.

The injury occurred during a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of what eventually became a 58-21 win over Tennessee. Hurts finished 2-of-3 passing for 21 yards and an interception, adding 24 rushing yards with a touchdown.

The junior has mostly become just a change-of-pace player this season and backup to Tua Tagovailoa after serving as the team's starter over the past two years.

While Alabama could miss his contributions on the field if he is forced to miss more time, the squad will be just fine offensively as long as Tagovailoa stays healthy. The sophomore has become a Heisman Trophy favorite this season while throwing 25 touchdown passes with zero interceptions, adding two more scores on the ground.

The team also leads the country with 54.1 points scored per game.

However, Hurts' injury also takes away a safety net if anything happens to Tagovailoa. Freshman Mac Jones presumably steps into the No. 2 role and will be asked to take over under center if another injury occurs.