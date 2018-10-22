Joel Embiid: NBA Players Should Do 'Background Check' on Possible Girlfriends

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is extra careful when it comes to selecting a girlfriend.

While you might think this means finding the right match or avoiding someone only interested in his money, he apparently is more concerned about a woman's..."experience" at the professional level.

"You gotta do your background check," Embiid told Clay Skipper of GQ. "You don't want to be that guy marrying a girl that someone else in the NBA has been with. ... I'm sure some guys end up getting married to women that have been around. And maybe on the court they also get told."

Embiid seems to have a fear of receiving the ultimate trash talk on the court when it comes to a future wife.

The 76ers big man was recently seen kissing Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula, although his level of research is unclear. At least he is apparently no longer going after Rihanna.