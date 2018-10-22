Braxton Key Granted Waiver by NCAA, Eligible to Play for Virginia

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 22: Braxton Key #25 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to shoot the ball against the Texas Longhorns during a game at Legacy Arena at BJCC on December 22, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

University of Virginia basketball announced Monday transfer Braxton Key will be immediately eligible to play this season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA.

The guard spent the past two years at the University of Alabama before transferring to the ACC school in May. He averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 60 games with the Crimson Tide before switching schools.

He discussed his decision to transfer in May, via Jeff Goodman of EPSN:

"Alabama has taught me so much about my game and also about myself as a person, and I can't thank Coach Avery [Johnson] enough for the opportunity. But I am excited about the next chapter at Virginia. I chose Virginia because of the relationship with the coaches since high school. I love how close the team is, and it's my uncle Ralph Sampson's alma mater. I'll miss the Crimson Tide, but I'm so grateful for this next chapter."

While Key was initially expected to sit out a year under normal transfer rules, he applied for a hardship waiver with the NCAA. According to Drew Doughty of the Roanoke Times, he has an "older close family member who is in ailing health."

The guard is originally from Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, and went to local powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, where he was considered a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

On the court, Key provides the Cavaliers with another versatile player who can guard multiple positions at 6'8". While he might take a back seat offensively to start the season, he is more than capable of carrying the squad on a given night thanks to his ability to slash to the basket.

Virginia was already listed as the No. 5 team in the country in Monday's preseason Associated Press poll, and the group is even more dangerous now going into 2018-19.

Related

    New Balance Signs Top HS Prospect Darius Bazley

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New Balance Signs Top HS Prospect Darius Bazley

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Virginia Basketball comes in at No. 5 in preseason AP Poll

    UVA Basketball logo
    UVA Basketball

    Virginia Basketball comes in at No. 5 in preseason AP Poll

    Streaking The Lawn
    via Streaking The Lawn

    Star Transfer Key Eligible for UVa This Year

    UVA Basketball logo
    UVA Basketball

    Star Transfer Key Eligible for UVa This Year

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    CBB Preseason AP Poll Released

    UVA Basketball logo
    UVA Basketball

    CBB Preseason AP Poll Released

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report