TCU WR KaVontae Turpin Arrested on Assault with Bodily Injury Charges

TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested Sunday for assault with bodily injury of a family member.

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation,” TCU said in a statement. “The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law.

“The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”

Drew Davidson of the Star-Telegram reported Turpin has been released from jail.

