What We're Still Dying to Know About Chris Paul-Rondo Spat

Don't mistake the NBA's peppering of suspensions as finality. We still have much to learn, digest and infer about Saturday's skirmish between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Brandon Ingram (four games), Rajon Rondo (three) and Chris Paul (two, with one served) will all miss time for their roles in the dustup. No one has to like this decision, although some might.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is livid his team lost Paul at all. Carmelo Anthony is pleasantly surprised his bestie didn't earn a longer absence. Rondo deserved a heftier sentence. Or perhaps not. Ingram is lucky to only receive a four-game slap on the wrist. Or maybe he's being treated too harshly relative to the context of the game.

These punishments seem arbitrary. And they might be. Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league's executive vice president of basketball operations, tried to nutshell them:

In some ways, what's done is done. But curiosity doesn't pique with official resolutions. Player beef doesn't either. We have our own informal investigation to conduct.

Why Was Ingram That Heated?



Everyone is talking about Paul and Rondo, but let us not forget about the gatekeeper to what Charles Oakley would call a pillow fight.

Tensions were flaring long before the main event. Players griped about calls and non-calls. They exaggerated contact. They stared at one another. A mild melee may have been inevitable.

It was Ingram, however, who set the stage for the fistfight by shoving James Harden and getting in face of official Jason Phillips. He then returned to the scene after being escorted away by Lonzo Ball and Lance Stephenson so he could throw hands:

"I was wrong for my teammates," Ingram said, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, "but I also stepped up for my teammates and that's what I'm going to do 10 times out of 10”

Everyone tuning in could sense Ingram growing frustrated. He spent time defending both Harden and Paul. Contact and whistles wore on him. He felt wronged. Harden and Paul were annoyed by his invasive reaching. They felt wronged, too.

But, like, this? Ingram is, as many have pointed out ad nauseam, mild-mannered on the court. Harden and Paul have a way of getting under their opponent's skin, but damn. Going full rage monster has never seemed like Ingram's style.

Was he really teed off by this game alone, or is something larger at play? Does he miss knowing what it feels like to make a three-pointer? Did LeBron James ground him for missing curfew earlier in the week? Has he only just now realized Derrick Rose's haircut is better?

Did Rondo Deliberately Spit at CP3?

Rondo truthers—or rather, CP3 protestors—need to cool their jets. Something clearly came out of Rondo's mouth.

The video shows it:

And the NBA knows it:

Whether Rondo meant to shower Paul with his saliva is another matter. Some of Twitter's part-time mouthguard scientists would have us believe this is an unavoidable batter of drool and phlegm involuntary releasing itself when Rondo went to speak.

Color me skeptical. This angle makes it look like Rondo casually hocks a loogie in Paul's face after checking to see whether Phillips was watching:

Paul's reaction instantly becomes understandable if Rondo deliberately used his mouth as a spittle cannon. The "Macho-Person Code for People Who Aren't Macho" stipulates projectile slobber be swiftly met with a boop in the face.

Why'd Rondo's BAE Get Involved?

Sources told the The Athletic's Sam Amick "a heated Paul told teammates and coaches in the locker room afterward that Rondo's girlfriend had sparked a verbal confrontation with Chris' wife in the stands." An eyewitness also told L.A. Sentinel's Lauren A. Jones that Jada Paul was sitting next to Savannah James, LeBron's wife, and may have in fact been shoved by Rondo's significant other.

Literally why?

Maybe other extracurricular stuff went down throughout the game. Rondo's girlfriend and Mrs. Paul had way better seats than us. They might've heard something only a select few off the court could hear. It honestly doesn't matter.

Involving the family member of a player who's beefing with your BAE is next-level stupid. Jada didn't throw a punch at Rondo, just as whomever Rondo's dating didn't tell him to nonchalantly cover Paul in spittle.

Here's hoping this part of the story is being exaggerated—or something.

How Long Have Rondo and CP3 Hated Each Other?

Doc Rivers has coached both Paul and Rondo and frankly, he isn't the least bit surprised they tried to smash in each other's faces.

“They've had their run-ins,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif. “I'm not actually sure what it's all over. I know at one point they both wanted to be known as the best point guard but it's got to be more than that. There always is and I don't know what it is but there's no love lost, there's no doubt about that.”

Paul Pierce shares Rivers' sentiments.

"I am not surprised at all," Pierce said on ESPN. "For you people out there who don't know, Rondo and Chris Paul have never liked each other. This dates back to maybe Rondo's rookie year or second year. They've had heated exchanges over the course of the years. I'm surprised this is their first fight, actually, because, throughout Rondo's time in the league, he and Chris Paul have never got along."

This mutual disdain has existed since at least 2009, Rondo's third season in the NBA. While talking trash, he apparently told Paul "I've got a ring, and you're never gonna win one," according to Adrian Wojnarowski, then of Yahoo Sports.

Something like that could easily stick with Paul. Or perhaps Rondo remembers how the Boston Celtics were willing to trade him for CP3 back in 2011. Or maybe Paul exacted revenge on Rondo at some point Saturday, telling him that "I've signed a bunch of max contracts, and you're never gonna get even one."

Whatever the trigger, reconciliation seems out of the question—mostly because Paul and Rondo don't have an actual relationship to mend.

Did Ingram Actually Tell Melo That JaVale Is Better?

You decide.

Did the NBA Consider Rondo's Past While Issuing Suspensions?

Multiple sources indicated to McMenamin and his colleague Ohm Youngmisuk that the league "could take Rondo's previous suspension for directing an anti-gay slur toward referee Bill Kennedy in 2015 into consideration when determining his punishment." It's safe to say the NBA did no such thing.

Three games aren't enough if it did. Ingram arguably warrants the longest suspension looking at this incident alone, but Rondo has a checkered relationship with everyday behavior.

In 2012, before he ever hurled anti-gay slurs at Kennedy, Rondo received a two-game suspension for throwing the ball at one referee. That same year, he was ejected from a playoff game for lightly and heatedly chest bumping another official.



Rondo maintains he didn't spit on Paul. That could be the difference. But the NBA, as VanDeWeghe noted, essentially determined that he did. A three-game exodus doesn't cover that, the punch he threw and his past actions.

Maybe it doesn't need to. Maybe, just maybe, Rondo's previous issues shouldn't come into play—ultra-debatable, at best. Either way, let's not pretend the NBA set a hard-line stance or sturdy precedent with these suspensions. It most certainly did not.

Is LeBron a Terrible Teammate and Awful Person and Plotting a Trade Request to Houston After Holding Back Paul Instead of His Own Teammates?

Just kidding. Cease contact immediately with anyone who is not.

