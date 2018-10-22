College Football Rankings 2018: Week 9 Polls and Top 25 Standings Predictions

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Week 9 polls followed a familiar pattern.

Alabama remains the top team, while Clemson and Notre Dame each moved up a spot thanks to Ohio State's loss to Purdue.

The Buckeyes, Oregon and NC State became the latest programs to experience significant drops because of major losses, while the trio of Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Michigan State dropped out of the AP Top 25 following Week 8 defeats.

Washington State was rewarded for its win over Oregon with an 11-spot boost, while three teams entered the rankings at the bottom of the AP Top 25. In the Amway Coaches poll, Utah and Miami were the only new arrivals.

Week 9 presents opportunities for a few ranked squads to move up the rankings, but for others it could be another frustrating week as the voters continue to doubt them.

Week 9 Polls

AP

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Clemson (7-0)

3. Notre Dame (7-0)

4. LSU (7-1)

5. Michigan (7-1)

6. Texas (6-1)

7. Georgia (6-1)

8. Oklahoma (6-1)

9. Florida (6-1)

10. UCF (7-0)

11. Ohio State (7-1)

12. Kentucky (6-1)

13. West Virginia (5-1)

14. Washington State (6-1)

15. Washington (6-2)

16. Texas A&M (5-2)

17. Penn State (5-2)

18. Iowa (6-1)

19. Oregon (5-2)

20. Wisconsin (5-2)

21. South Florida (7-0)

22. NC State (5-1)

23. Utah (5-2)

24. Stanford (5-2)

25. Appalachian State (5-1)

Amway Coaches

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Clemson (7-0)

3. Notre Dame (7-0)

4. LSU (7-1)

5. Michigan (7-1)

6. Georgia (6-1)

7. Texas (6-1)

8. Oklahoma (6-1)

9, Ohio State (7-1)

10. UCF (7-0)

11. Florida (6-1)

12. West Virginia (5-1)

13. Washington (6-2)

14. Kentucky (6-1)

15. Washington State (6-1)

16. Penn State (5-2)

17. Texas A&M (5-2)

18. Iowa (6-1)

19. Wisconsin (5-2)

20. South Florida (7-0)

21. Oregon (5-2)

22. NC State (5-1)

23. Stanford (5-2)

24. Utah (5-2)

25. Miami (5-2)

Standings Predictions

Georgia Bolsters Resume, Makes Case To Get Back Into Top 5

Despite faltering against LSU two weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs are still in a good position to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Since their loss to LSU occurred outside of their division, the Bulldogs haven't fallen behind in any tiebreakers to win the SEC East.

Kirby Smart's team has its first opportunity to gain an upper hand in the SEC East in Week 9 against Florida in Jacksonville.

Saturday's game continues a three-game stretch against ranked foes for the Bulldogs, who have Kentucky next on the slate in Week 10.

Knocking off the Gators won't be an easy task for the Bulldogs, especially since Florida has a chance to assert its dominance in the division.

Both Georgia and Florida rank in the top 35 in points per game, as the Bulldogs are 18th with 39 and the Gators sit 35th with 34.4.

The SEC East rivals are also among the nation's best in yards conceded per game, with the Bulldogs 17th and the Gators 23rd.

The potential difference-makers also have similar statistics, as Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has three more passing yards than Florida signal-caller Feleipe Franks, who has two more touchdown passes than the Georgia sophomore.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Fromm carries plenty of big-game experience from Georgia's run to the National Championship, and he'll be motivated to break out in a starring role against Florida after running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb stole the show a year ago in a 42-7 rout.

The victory over Florida will add a win over a Top 10 team to Georgia's resume and it will help the Bulldogs climb at least one spot.

Georgia's best-case scenario in the coming weeks involves a loss by Alabama to LSU, which would give the SEC three one-loss teams and hand the Bulldogs the chance to be the best SEC team in the playoff discussion after the SEC Championship Game.

The American Teams Continue To Get Zero Respect

The poll voters have continued to show no love for teams in The American, and no matter what happens in Week 9, more of the same will occur.

UCF has held firm at No. 10, and with the Knights sitting out Week 9 on a bye, they won't move a single spot despite defeats suffered by programs above them in the Top 25.

The same can be said for South Florida, who is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in The American after Cincinnati fell to Temple in Week 8.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 7-0 Bulls face a difficult road test Saturday against The American West leader Houston, who is on track to advance to The American Championship.

Houston is on a four-game winning streak and has outscored opponents 132-82 in conference play, but its three conference wins have come against some of the worst programs in The American.

Saturday is the perfect opportunity for Houston to prove it's for real, and it'll give South Florida its best shot, but the Bulls will be motivated to put on a much better showing than they did in Week 8 against UConn in order to try to persuade the voters to move them up a few spots.

As if the stagnancy of The American isn't frustrating enough, fellow Group of Five school Appalachian State will earn a move up the rankings with a Thursday win over Georgia Southern, which will inch the Mountaineers closer to South Florida.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.