Eric Reid Rips 'Sellout' Malcolm Jenkins After Pregame Confrontation

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is no fan of Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Reid called him "a sellout" following Carolina's 21-17 victory in Sunday's contest, per Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, who shared more of Reid's comments:

The comment comes after the two were involved in an altercation prior to the game:

According to Tesfatsion, Reid also said he wasn't a captain and that head coach Ron Rivera did not know of his intention to confront Jenkins. Reid added he didn't regret the scuffle with Jenkins, who he accused of "co-opting" a movement started by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

When asked if the two will ever repair their relationship, Reid left the door open to a reconciliation:

"Of course I can forgive, but he knows what he's done," Reid said, per Tesfatsion. "He knew what he was doing the entire time he was doing it. He had a goal, and that's what he set out to do."

Jenkins was asked about Reid and Kaepernick and said, "You couldn't pay me to say anything negative about them," per Tesfatsion. He added, "I think Eric [Reid] deserves to have a job in this league, and I'm glad that he does have one. I think his talent speaks for itself. I think his stance was the only reason he was not in the league, so I'm glad that was rectified."

Bo Wulf of The Athletic added context, noting Reid had previously called the Players Coalition that Jenkins leads an "NFL-funded subversion group."

Reid made headlines when he protested police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem with Kaepernick when both were members of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Players Coalition's website notes Jenkins and former wide receiver Anquan Boldin founded the group "with the collective goal of MAKING AN IMPACT ON SOCIAL JUSTICE AND RACIAL EQUALITY at the federal, state and local levels through advocacy, awareness, education, and allocation of resources."

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported in November 2017 the league and group reached a deal that would have the NFL provide nearly $90 million for social justice initiatives.

Reid tweeted that same month he was leaving the Players Coalition, saying "Malcolm and Anquan can no longer speak on our behalf as we don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

He also explained his rationale in an interview with Slate, saying he didn't agree with the decision for the NFL to simply divert funds for breast cancer awareness and the Salute to Service program to the new social justice initiatives.

"We didn't agree with that, because we weren't trying to cut other worthy programs," he said.

In terms of the actual game, Jenkins' Eagles blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter by allowing three touchdown drives to the Panthers. Cam Newton found Greg Olsen for the winning score with less than two minutes remaining.