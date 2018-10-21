Urban Meyer: Loss to Purdue 'Exposed' Ohio State's Glaring Weaknesses

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Purdue Boilermakers blew out No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night, 49-20, and after the game, Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer offered a blunt assessment of his team.

"The glaring shortcomings we have were exposed," he said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com. "Number one, off the top, is our red-zone offense. We go down there a few times, two field goals and one missed field goal. We've never had this issue. We're going to get a real thorough evaluation of that. And then the big plays on defense."

Meyer also touched on the team's 10 penalties in the contest.

"It's been an issue this year," he said. "Not very disciplined. I think they're effort penalties, but just, I mean, ridiculous."

