World Series 2018: Series Preview and Game-by-Game Predictions

Projected Dodgers Rotation

Clayton Kershaw (L)

Rich Hill (L)

Walker Buehler (R)

Hyun-Jin Ryu (L)

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Roberts' plan is to start Kershaw and Hill in Games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park. As of now, the order is to be determined.

It's a safe guess that Kershaw will draw the Game 1 assignment. The three-time Cy Young Award winner packs more upside than any Dodgers starter. And despite his relief appearance in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, he'll be on regular rest since his last start.

It's unclear how Roberts will line up Ryu and Walker Buehler for Games 3 and 4. But if he goes with Buehler in Game 3, he'll have the young righty lined up to possibly start in a Game 7 on the road. Per Ryu's extreme home/road splits, better Buehler than the lefty for such an assignment.

Regardless, the Dodgers have every reason to feel confident in their starting four. They combined for a 2.82 ERA in the regular season. The Dodgers also have to like that three of the four are lefties. The Red Sox don't fare as well against lefty starters (.759 OPS) as they do against righty starters (.802 OPS).

Projected Red Sox Rotation

Chris Sale (L)

David Price (L)

Nathan Eovaldi

Rick Porcello

This is how the Red Sox lined up their rotation in the first two rounds of the playoffs. There's no reason for them to change it for the World Series.

What everyone wants to know is if Sale is 100 percent healthy or even anywhere close. He was limited by shoulder injuries in the second half of the regular season. More recently, a stomach ailment knocked him from a start in Game 5 of the ALCS.

If Sale is right, however, the Red Sox will have one of baseball's most electric pitchers to lead their World Series rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is plenty electric in his own right. Price and Rick Porcello are Cy Young Award winners, and the former is coming off a signature October moment.

Together, these four have a solid 3.59 ERA in the postseason.