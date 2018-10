World Series 2018: Series Preview and Game-by-Game Predictions

Before the series gets underway Tuesday at Fenway Park, what follows is a preview of what each team is bringing to the Fall Classic and predictions for how each game will play out.

Opposing the Dodgers is a Boston Red Sox team that knows a thing or two about winning. The franchise has claimed three titles since 2004, and this year's squad won a club-record 108 games. To boot, the Red Sox will have home-field advantage.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the Fall Classic after coming up short in the 2017 World Series. This time around, they're hoping to win their first championship since Kirk Gibson and company upset the Oakland Athletics in 1988.

Still, it's hard to see an offensive disadvantage for Boston in the World Series. The Red Sox used a balanced attack to score more runs than anyone in the regular season, and they just beat up the Houston Astros for 29 runs in five games.

They'll lose the designated hitter when the series shifts to Dodger Stadium. Cora has already committed to starting J.D. Martinez in every game despite that, but it means a key player will have to sit. It could be Jackie Bradley Jr., who's fresh off winning the American League Championship Series MVP.

That's not the only complication the Red Sox face in this series.

With Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu due to start for the Dodgers, Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have to favor righty-heavy lineups throughout the series. That means more starts for Steve Pearce and ( if healthy ) Eduardo Nunez and fewer for Brock Holt and Rafael Devers.

In any event, the Dodgers' offensive depth is not to be underestimated. It helped the team put up an .803 OPS and 5.2 runs per game in the second half of 2018. Despite frequent strikeouts, it's also gotten them past some tough pitching in October.

For Games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park, Roberts will favor lineups loaded with right-handed hitters to combat left-handed Red Sox aces Chris Sale and David Price . Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal will get called on to pinch-hit, however, and starts will await them once the Red Sox turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello back in Los Angeles.

It's anyone's guess as to how Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will fill out his lineup on a given day. He has many players to use, and he likes using all of them.

Projected Rotations

Jae Hong/Associated Press Projected Dodgers Rotation

Clayton Kershaw (L)

Rich Hill (L)

Walker Buehler (R)

Hyun-Jin Ryu (L)

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Roberts' plan is to start Kershaw and Hill in Games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park. As of now, the order is to be determined.

It's a safe guess that Kershaw will draw the Game 1 assignment. The three-time Cy Young Award winner packs more upside than any Dodgers starter. And despite his relief appearance in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, he'll be on regular rest since his last start.

It's unclear how Roberts will line up Ryu and Walker Buehler for Games 3 and 4. But if he goes with Buehler in Game 3, he'll have the young righty lined up to possibly start in a Game 7 on the road. Per Ryu's extreme home/road splits, better Buehler than the lefty for such an assignment.

Regardless, the Dodgers have every reason to feel confident in their starting four. They combined for a 2.82 ERA in the regular season. The Dodgers also have to like that three of the four are lefties. The Red Sox don't fare as well against lefty starters (.759 OPS) as they do against righty starters (.802 OPS).

Projected Red Sox Rotation

Chris Sale (L)

David Price (L)

Nathan Eovaldi

Rick Porcello

This is how the Red Sox lined up their rotation in the first two rounds of the playoffs. There's no reason for them to change it for the World Series.

What everyone wants to know is if Sale is 100 percent healthy or even anywhere close. He was limited by shoulder injuries in the second half of the regular season. More recently, a stomach ailment knocked him from a start in Game 5 of the ALCS.

If Sale is right, however, the Red Sox will have one of baseball's most electric pitchers to lead their World Series rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is plenty electric in his own right. Price and Rick Porcello are Cy Young Award winners, and the former is coming off a signature October moment.

Together, these four have a solid 3.59 ERA in the postseason.