Usain Bolt Offered Full-Time Contract by Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt's agent has said the retired Jamaican sprinter has been offered a full-time contract by A-League outfit the Central Coast Mariners after scoring twice in a recent trial game for the club.

Bolt netted a brace in a friendly against Macarthur South West United, and agent Ricky Simms has since told ESPN: "I can confirm Usain has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners."

The eight-time Olympic gold-medal winner recently received an offer to join Maltese club Valletta FC on a two-year contract but turned it down. Bolt is said to be in Melbourne "considering his options."

