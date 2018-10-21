Usain Bolt Offered Full-Time Contract by Central Coast Mariners

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Usain Bolt of the Mariners celebrates scoring his first goal during the pre-season friendly match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on October 12, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Matt King/Getty Images

Usain Bolt's agent has said the retired Jamaican sprinter has been offered a full-time contract by A-League outfit the Central Coast Mariners after scoring twice in a recent trial game for the club.

Bolt netted a brace in a friendly against Macarthur South West United, and agent Ricky Simms has since told ESPN: "I can confirm Usain has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners."

The eight-time Olympic gold-medal winner recently received an offer to join Maltese club Valletta FC on a two-year contract but turned it down. Bolt is said to be in Melbourne "considering his options."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

