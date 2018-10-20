Winners and Losers of Week 8 in College Football

0 of 18

Mike Comer/Getty Images

You didn't think the upset bug would take the full week off in college football now, did you?

After the top teams cruised early in the day, Purdue made sure that wouldn't happen late Saturday night with a convincing home win to knock Ohio State from the group of unbeatens. They weren't alone in getting thumped from that perch, either.

Undefeated teams Cincinnati and North Carolina State fell hard, with the Bearcats losing a tough one to Temple in overtime and the Wolfpack getting blown out by a resurgent Clemson team.

Alabama rolled Tennessee in the Third Saturday in October for the 12th consecutive time to stay unbeaten, joining Clemson to remain atop the standings. The Ohio State Buckeyes, meanwhile, made the road trip to face Purdue ahead of their bye week and will hope to keep pace in the Big Ten.

Oklahoma ran its way to a huge win over TCU, and Michigan's gritty defense showed up once again to whip Michigan State in a rivalry game to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Washington State proved its for real with a win over Oregon, and LSU's defense swarmed Mississippi State.

October may be getting ready to wind down, but the chillier weather across the country just means college football is heating up.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers from Week 8's action. More will come with updates to the late games.