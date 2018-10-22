Preview for Final WWE Raw Before Historic Evolution Pay-Per-View

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days before a historic all-women Evolution pay-per-view, the Superstars of Raw will roll into the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, for another explosive episode of WWE's flagship show.

On a night when the focus and energy of WWE Creative should be on the red brand's female competitors, the top male stars are all over the company's official show preview.

Potential Spoiler

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), Drew McIntyre is purposefully being protected in preparation to be a main singles star when WWE Creative decides to go in that direction.

That should be of no great surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the shows over the last six months.

McIntyre has repeatedly been portrayed as a star; an unstoppable, sinister Scot whose ability to overpower his opposition before putting them away with the Claymore, he has been a staple of the flagship for months.

The real question is whether McIntyre laying Braun Strowman out last week was merely the exclamation point on their split or if it was the start of said singles push for the current Raw tag team champion. If so, how much longer will his partnership with Dolph Ziggler last?

Perhaps that answer is revealed Monday night.

Preview

Will He Stay or Will He Go?

For weeks, Dean Ambrose's split from The Shield has been explored and teased by WWE Creative. To this point, he has remained united with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns despite obvious tension. Without any real opposition for the Hounds of Justice, one has to wonder if the only option remaining is from within.

Will WWE's writing team pull the proverbial trigger on the Ambrose heel turn, splitting him away from The Big Dog and The Kingslayer or is it all a ploy to create tension for viewers, planting the seed that all may not be well before one last high-profile show of unity?

All signs point to the latter based on recent booking trends, but it is not beneath the company to pull one last twist out of its box of tricks as November's Survivor Series pay-per-view draws near.

Re-Emergence of Apollo Crews

A week ago, Apollo Crews interrupted Elias in what appeared to be the renewal of a push for the NXT export.

He overpowered the sadistic songster and left him lying to hammer home the idea that we are to take him seriously again.

The problem is, after a year as one-half of Titus Worldwide in which he was largely portrayed as a low-level tag team guy, Crews has little-to-no credibility whatsoever with the WWE Universe.

He needs a boost beginning Monday night.

Does he beat Elias straight up? Maybe he leaves him lying, embarrassed and dismayed one more time. Whatever the case, he cannot simply be shoved down fans' throats without a reason for them to connect with him. Otherwise, it will be another failed push for an immensely talented individual.

Final Build to Evolution

Last week, Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey responded to The Bella Twins' betrayal with a scathing promo and promises of vengeance come Evolution.

With just six days until the pay-per-view, the main event of the show desperately needs a red-hot angle that not only hypes the match but also puts the emphasis on a PPV spectacular that has been underdeveloped and undersold by the company.

Rousey and Bella, like it or not, are the two most recognizable names to mainstream audiences and their feud will go a long way in determining the long-reaching success of the event.

A beatdown by Bella or an angle in which she and sister Brie humiliate Rousey, creating a desire by fans to see The Baddest Woman on the Planet get revenge Sunday night in Uniondale, New York, would be the best direction to go in.

Then there are the last bits of build for the tag team match pitting Trish Stratus and Lita against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

With no early announcement of Lita or Stratus appearing at the show, it will be up to Bliss and James to carry the final hype for that match.

At a time where the women really should be the focus of Raw, just days from what is to be their finest moment, their inclusion in the brand feels secondary behind The Shield, D-X's reunion and the curious case of Braun Strowman—and that is a massive disappointment.