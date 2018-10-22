Champions League 2018: Matchday 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United welcome back former hero Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as Juventus head to Old Trafford in Group H.

Elsewhere Barcelona must make do without the injured Lionel Messi against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou. The captain has been their inspiration with five goals in their opening two wins, but he'll be on the sidelines after fracturing a bone in his right arm against Sevilla on Saturday.

There are plenty of other tasty ties around Europe to look forward to. Borussia Dortmund host Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain take on Napoli, while Premier League champions Manchester City are away at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tuesday's Fixtures, Predictions and TV Schedule

AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern Munich, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK)/TNT (U.S.)



Ajax 1-0 Benfica, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)



Hoffenheim 0-1 Lyon, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Shakhtar Donestsk 1-2 Manchester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3/Galavision (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Roma 1-0 CSKA Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Real Madrid 2-0 Viktoria Plzen, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Young Boys 0-1 Valencia, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Manchester United 1-1 Juventus, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)/Univision (U.S.)

Wednesday's Fixtures, Predictions and TV Schedule

Club Brugge 0-0 Monaco, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK)/Galavision (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Galavision (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3/Univision Deportes (U.S.), TNT USA (U.S.)

Barcelona 3-1 Inter Milan, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN/TNT USA (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Napoli, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Liverpool 3-0 Red Star Belgrade, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Porto, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Galatasaray 1-1 Schalke, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

UEFA Champions League live-stream coverage is available via B/R Live in 2018-19.

Match Odds

Young Boys (14-5), Draw (5-2), Valencia (19-20)

AEK Athens (10-1), Draw (19-4), Bayern Munich (1-4)

Manchester United (9-4), Draw (11-5), Juventus (5-4)

Ajax (1-1), Draw (5-2), Benfica (13-5)

Real Madrid (7-100), Draw (11-1), Viktoria Plzen (22-1)

Roma (33-100), Draw (17-4), CSKA Moscow (15-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk (11-2), Draw (17-4), Manchester City (2-5)

Hoffenheim (13-10), Draw (13-5), Lyon (47-25)

Club Brugge (5-4), Draw (12-5), Monaco (21-10)

PSV Eindhoven (13-5), Draw (11-4), Tottenham (19-20)

Liverpool (1-20), Draw (12-1), Red Star Belgrade (28-1)

Borussia Dortmund (8-5), Draw (11-5), Atletico Madrid (7-4)

Barcelona (3-10), Draw (19-4), Inter Milan (15-2)

Paris Saint-Germain (47-100), Draw (15-4), Napoli (19-4)

Lokomotiv Moscow (3-1), Draw (11-5), Porto (1-1)

Galatasaray (17-10), Draw (21-10), Schalke (17-10)

Ronaldo Makes Manchester United Return with Juventus

All eyes will be on Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar returns to his former club. The winger won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a Red Devil and will be warmly welcomed.

The Juventus star has some making up to do for his new club in Europe. He was sent off in their opening group game against Valencia and was suspended for their second game against Young Boys.

However, he comes into the match after notching yet another landmark:

A win for the visitors would see them take a firm grip of Group H. The Italian champions have won both group games so far and go into this round of fixtures two points clear of Manchester United in second.

Jose Mourinho's men have endured a difficult campaign but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

A 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United was followed by a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

James Robson at the Manchester Evening News believes there are positive signs:

Midfielder Andreas Pereira said their performance against the Blues has given them plenty of confidence ahead of the Juventus game, and the team are "very pumped up" for the visit of the Italian champions, per the club's official website.

Juventus dropped points for the first time this season in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Genoa but will provide a stern test for an improving United side.

Barcelona Must Cope Without Messi

Meanwhile, Barcelona must adjust to life without Messi, who has been ruled out of action for the next three weeks:

The Argentinian has 12 goals already this season and has been in top form in Europe. He netted a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven and scored twice in the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has spoken about how his team will miss their talisman:

Ousmane Dembele replaced Messi in the 4-2 win over Sevilla and is likely to continue in the team against Inter. The French forward is yet to cement his place in the starting XI since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but now has the perfect opportunity to show his worth.

Inter will hope to take advantage of Messi's absence and spring a shock at the Camp Nou. The Serie A side have also won their opening two games in the competition, beating Spurs and PSV Eindhoven.

Striker Mauro Icardi has said his team will play to win against the Spanish champions, per Calciomercato.com.

The Inter captain has scored in both Champions League group matches and will fancy his chances against a Barcelona defence that have not kept a clean sheet in the last six games in all competitions.

Julen Lopetegui Under Pressure At Real Madrid

Scrutiny will also be on Real Madrid on Tuesday, as they welcome Czech side Viktoria Plzen to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manager Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after a disappointing start to the season. Los Blancos's 2-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday was their fourth defeat in their last five games.

The Spaniard said he is not worrying about his job:

Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by CSKA Moscow last time out in the competition and go into the matchday a point behind the Russian team in Group G.

The holders are in desperate need of a win after a run of three straight defeats, with a trip to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in El Clasico up next in La Liga.

Viktoria Plzen were hammered 5-0 at Roma in their last Champions League outing, and anything other than a comfortable Real Madrid win will be seen as a surprise.