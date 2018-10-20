Zion Williamson on Recruiting Reports: 'Honestly, I've Paid No Attention to It'

Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson isn't concerned about reports of potential NCAA violations during his college recruitment. 

Speaking to reporters after the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness event on Friday, Williamson was asked about the situation. 

"Honestly, I've paid no attention to it," Williamson said, per ESPN.com's David Hale. "I'm just a college kid, out here having fun with my classmates, looking forward to stuff like Countdown and our first game. You only get one chance at the college experience, and I want to enjoy it."

Per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzelformer Adidas employee Merl Code and Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend had a taped conversation discussing demands from Williamson's camp to secure his commitment. 

"Hey, but between me and you, he asked about some stuff ... I know what he's asking for," Code said. "He's asking for opportunities from an occupational perspective, he's asking for cash in the pocket and he's asking for housing for him and his family."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

