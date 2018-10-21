NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard and More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Even though the 2018-19 NBA season is just five days old, there has been no shortage of drama off the court involving some of the biggest names in the sport.

Trade discussions would seem to be off the table at this point, yet nothing about the NBA seems to follow a normal trajectory. Some teams are still exploring ways to figure out their best path to long-term success. Players want to do what is necessary to win a championship.

Sometimes these goals can clash, but there are instances in which things set up to give everyone exactly what they want. Here are the latest trade rumblings from around the basketball world.

Jimmy Butler No Longer on Miami's Radar

As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to plug along with a disgruntled Jimmy Butler, their list of potential trade partners has reportedly lost a team.

Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Miami Heat President Pat Riley told the team prior to Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards they were "pulling the plug" on trying to acquire Butler.

After Winderman's report came out, Woelfelspressbox.com's Gery Woelfel noted the Heat's most recent offer for Butler included Josh Richardson, Kelly Olynyk and a protected first-round pick.



If the T-Wolves were hoping time would cause any wounds to scab over, their fans didn't help matters by greeting Butler with a mix of cheers and boos during pregame introductions Friday:

Other than getting Butler in uniform right now, there's no reason for the Heat—or any other team—to make a significant trade offer for the four-time All-Star given his status in Minnesota.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor told Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune that Butler is "is not part of the plan" beyond this season.

“Yes. I think [Butler has] made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team,” Taylor said.

At some point, the Heat could get back into trade talks for Butler, but there doesn't seem to be any urgency on the part of Minnesota head coach and president Tom Thibodeau to make a deal. This saga appears as if it will continue for the foreseeable future.

Damian Lillard a Potential Lakers' Target

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Before the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Thursday's season opener for both teams, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe offered an interesting tidbit involving the squads.

Per Lowe, one potential blockbuster deal on the board involves Damian Lillard going to the Lakers for a package that would include Lonzo Ball.

"Lillard is a perfect fit next to LeBron, and LeBron respects Lillard's game, per sources familiar with the matter. The Lakers could absorb Lillard into cap space this summer without sending out giant matching salaries—salaries they don't have on the books," Lowe wrote.

Lillard's standing with the Blazers was a topic of discussion last season. ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported in January the three-time All-Star met with late Portland owner Paul Allen to discuss the franchise's direction.

"In the weeks leading up to the meeting, Allen feared Lillard would request a trade, sources said, but a trade request was not made," Haynes wrote. "The two-time All-Star made it clear, though, that he has championship aspirations and wanted to fulfill those lofty goals during the remaining years of his prime window."

Targeting Lillard at this point would be an odd move for the Lakers, who have the ability to add a max player to their roster in free agency next summer.

With players like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins and Kemba Walker among the potential free agents, taking away a max spot right now would go against what the Lakers seem to be building.

Unless the Lakers get off to a terrible start and they start feeling pressure to make a move to help LeBron James win this year, their best course of action is to stand pat and hope players like Ball and Brandon Ingram continue to develop.

Suns Reportedly Targeted T.J. McConnell

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Knowing they needed to add a starting-caliber point guard before the season began, the Phoenix Suns attempted to pry T.J. McConnell away from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers turned down Phoenix's offer of a second-round pick for McConnell.

The Suns' situation at point guard has been a mess for years. It became particularly dire over the summer when they released Tyler Ulis and traded Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets as part of the Ryan Anderson deal.

Veteran journeyman Isaiah Canaan got the start at point guard in the regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. He hasn't started more than one game in a season since 2015-16 when he was the primary point guard for the 76ers team that went 10-72.

McConnell carved out a niche role off the bench for Philadelphia last season. The 26-year-old shot a career-high 43.5 percent from three-point range and finished fifth on the team with 2.5 defensive win shares.

Given McConnell's value in the Sixers' system, it makes sense why they didn't sell him for a second-round pick. His shooting touch provides a nice contrast to Philadelphia's other point guards—Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz—who have shown themselves to be limited in that area.

The Suns will eventually have to make a deal for a point guard if they want their nucleus of Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Deandre Ayton to reach their full potential. If they are going to be serious about it, though, they have to offer something more enticing than a second-round pick.