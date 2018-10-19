Utah Jazz Bear Mascot Actor Fired After 24 Years

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz have fired Jon Absey, who portrayed the team's Jazz Bear mascot for 24 years.

According to Eric Woodyard of the& Deseret News, a source said Absey was relieved of his role after a "rift with the staff."

While the Jazz declined to comment on Absey specifically, they confirmed in a statement that Jazz Bear will continue to be the team's mascot: "The Jazz Bear will continue to be one of the most iconic mascots in the NBA. Out of respect for its character, which is separate from any employee ever associated with it, we have never discussed its identity. We do not discuss individual personnel matters."

The 50-year-old Absey won the 2017-18 Mascot of the Year award as Jazz Bear, marking the fifth time he garnered the honor in his career.

Inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2006, Absey worked more than 800 home games as Jazz Bear, according to Woodyard.

While Absey won't don the costume, the Jazz confirmed that Jazz Bear will be present when they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.