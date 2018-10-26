Injured Leonard Fournette out vs. Eagles; Reportedly Hopeful to Return After Bye

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Friday.

Fournette has played in just two games this season and has not taken the field with his teammates since Sept. 30. No official timetable for his expected return has been revealed, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the team is hopeful the running back will be ready to go after the team's Week 9 bye.

Jacksonville plays at the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 11 in Week 10.

Fournette has been plagued by hamstring injuries virtually all season. The former LSU star missed two straight games after pulling up lame during Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the New York Giants

Upon returning in Week 4, the 23-year-old aggravated his hamstring after carrying the ball 11 times for 30 yards in a 31-12 victory against the New York Jets. He has missed each of Jacksonville's last three games as the team tries to ensure his health is at 100 percent, with the Jaguars going 0-3 in his absence. 

Fournette battled injuries during his rookie season as well, missing three games, though he was a crucial part of Jacksonville's run to the AFC Championship Game. He tied for third in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns and finished eighth with 1,040 rushing yards. 

With Fournette out of action again, the Jaguars will go back to T.J. Yeldon as their primary running back. He's stepped up to lead the team with 327 rushing yards on 79 attempts in seven games this season. 

Jacksonville also acquired Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 19, adding more depth in the backfield due to Fournette's ongoing injury problems.   

