NFL Rumors: Cardinals OC Mike McCoy Could Be Fired After Josh Rosen's 3 INTs

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Josh Rosen and the Arizona Cardinals offense have struggled in 2018, and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy could be on the hot seat.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported McCoy's job could be in jeopardy following a 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night:

McCoy is in his first year in Arizona after joining first-year Cardinals coach Steve Wilks' staff in January. McCoy served as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator last year and was previously the head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers from 2013 to 2016.

Through the first seven weeks, Arizona ranks dead last in total offense (220.7 yards per game) and second-to-last in scoring (13.1 points per game). The offense has struggled to find a rhythm whether it's veteran Sam Bradford or 10th overall pick Josh Rosen under center.

Rosen went 21-of-39 for 194 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions Thursday. By the time he finally led the Cardinals to the end zone, it was 35-3. The rookie has completed just 55 percent of his passes for 820 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

It's not uncommon for a first-year signal-caller to struggle, but Arizona has not been able to get 2016 All-Pro running back David Johnson going, either. Coming off a wrist injury that limited him to just one game last season, Johnson has just 335 rushing yards on 3.2 yards per carry and 166 receiving yards in 2018. That's well off pace from the 2,118 total yards he put up during his last full season in 2016.

When McCoy was hired, Wilks praised the long-time coach for his communication skills.

"We can sit here and rely and go off of his experiences in the past, but the most important thing Mike is talking about is the one thing I believe in, and it's that constant communication," Wilks said in January, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "That was the thing that I sort of picked up on in the interview process. Great dialogue between he and I."

Ultimately, though, the NFL is a results-driven business, and McCoy could be the scapegoat.

Denver fired McCoy after Week 11 last season when the Broncos lost six straight games to fall to 3-7.