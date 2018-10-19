Lonzo Ball on LeBron James' Lakers Debut: '2 of the Best 2 Plays I've Ever Seen'

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

It took LeBron James less than one game to leave his new Los Angeles Lakers teammates in awe.

Actually, it took less than one quarter, to be precise.

In the opening minutes of his Los Angeles debut, James got the basketball world buzzing by throwing down majestic dunks on back-to-back possessions:

With those slams, the three-time NBA champ announced his presence to the Western Conference—and he left one teammate in particular blown away.

"I was right there, first row," second-year Lakers guard Lonzo Ball said, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "[Two] of the best two plays I've ever seen."

Ball better get used to it because these types of plays tend to happen on a nightly basis for the four-time NBA MVP.

James finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 128-119 loss in his first game in purple and gold.