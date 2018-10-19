Lonzo Ball on LeBron James' Lakers Debut: '2 of the Best 2 Plays I've Ever Seen'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 18, 2018 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

It took LeBron James less than one game to leave his new Los Angeles Lakers teammates in awe.

Actually, it took less than one quarter, to be precise. 

In the opening minutes of his Los Angeles debut, James got the basketball world buzzing by throwing down majestic dunks on back-to-back possessions:

With those slams, the three-time NBA champ announced his presence to the Western Conference—and he left one teammate in particular blown away.

"I was right there, first row," second-year Lakers guard Lonzo Ball said, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "[Two] of the best two plays I've ever seen."

Ball better get used to it because these types of plays tend to happen on a nightly basis for the four-time NBA MVP.

James finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 128-119 loss in his first game in purple and gold.

Related

    LBJ Compares LA's Development to Instant Oatmeal 🤔

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ Compares LA's Development to Instant Oatmeal 🤔

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Ask for Patience a Tough Sell with This Level of Talent

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron's Ask for Patience a Tough Sell with This Level of Talent

    Dan Woike
    via latimes.com

    Rondo Puts on an Impressive Debut

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo Puts on an Impressive Debut

    Broderick Turner
    via latimes.com

    New Dawn for Bron and Lakers but Familiar Result in Portland

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    New Dawn for Bron and Lakers but Familiar Result in Portland

    Tania Ganguli
    via latimes.com