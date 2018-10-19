Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 6 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from a return to the World Series, but they will have to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in their home park Friday to seal it.

With a 3-2 lead in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers can secure the pennant with a victory in Game 6. The Boys in Blue made it to the World Series last year, only to fall to the Houston Astros in seven thrilling games.

Should the Dodgers return, there won't be a chance at revenge. On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox defeated the Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. It will be their first World Series appearance since they won it all in 2013.

The Brewers are hoping the friendly confines of Miller Park can help them win two games in a row and reach the World Series for only the second time (they made it in 1982, back when they were in the AL).

NLCS Game 6 Info

When: Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET

Where: Miller Park in Milwaukee

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

Los Angeles will send Hyun Jin-Ryu out to the mound for Game 6. The left-hander was excellent for the Dodgers in the regular season, going 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA.

He continued the run of dominance with a lockdown performance against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, but he stumbled a bit against the Brewers in Game 2 of the series. Ryu lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out four. The Brewers will hope they can knock him out early again.

Milwaukee will send out a southpaw of their own in Wade Miley—for real this time. Manager Craig Counsell had him face just one batter to start Game 5, trotting him out simply to force L.A. counterpart Dave Roberts to prepare for a lefty starter (Miley walked the only batter he faced). As it turns out, it's a good thing Miley will be available for a do-or-die game, as he baffled the Dodgers in Game 2.

Miley went 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three. His ability to change speed at will kept the Dodgers off balance all night. Unfortunately, just about as soon as Counsell pulled him, it all fell apart for the Brewers, who lost 5-2. If Miley is as brilliant Friday as he was in Game 2, Milwaukee will have a good chance at extending its season another game.

Pitching has been key to this series, with neither team reaching its potential in the batters box. The Dodgers and Brewers are averaging a combined 6.4 runs per game. Across the MLB, the average number of runs per game in the regular season was 8.9, per Baseball Reference (the Red Sox-Astros ALCS saw 10 total runs per game).

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When the teams have scored, it hasn't been by their usual means. The Dodgers didn't hit a single home run in their three-game homestand in this series. Their last dinger was Justin Turner's go-ahead blast in the eighth inning of Game 2. This is a team that mashed 235 home runs during the regular season, second only to the New York Yankees.

In Game 5, the Dodgers' free swingers did well to work the count late and strung together enough hits to record a 5-2 win. Their five runs came via four singles and a ground out (including a particularly joyful RBI single by Yasiel Puig). If the power returns in Game 6, the Brewers are going to be in big trouble.

But the Brewers might be a sleeping giant as well. Christian Yelich, an NL MVP candidate, is 3-for-20 in this series without an RBI or extra-base hit. Jesus Aguilar hit a home run in Game 1 but is just 3-for-15 in four games since. Leadoff hitter Lorenzo Cain is 6-for-24. Counsell, for his part, doesn't have any plans to deviate.

"I'm glad Lorenzo is leading off, and I'm glad Yeli is hitting second," Counsell said, per Yahoo Sports. "They'll do the same on Friday. We're in a good spot with those two guys at the top. You're just kind of waiting for something big to happen with them, and I'm confident it will."

Harry How/Getty Images

The hope is one or more of them can come alive at the plate and get this team out in front early. The Los Angeles bullpen has been uniformly excellent in this series, and closer Kenley Jansen looks like he is getting back to his best.

No matter who wins in this series, they will face an incredibly tough task against the Red Sox, a team that won 108 games in the regular season, just defeated the champions in five games and has a murderers' row lineup that is peaking at the perfect time.