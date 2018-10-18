Steve Kerr on Military Displays at Games: Sometimes Feels Like We're Patronized

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has mixed feelings toward seeing military displays prior to NBA games. 

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole (h/t Pro Basketball Talk's Kurt Helin), Kerr explained how he believes the displays can be uplifting on some occasions and less inspirational on others:

"Sometimes, it's really inspiring. You see a mother and daughter or a father and son reconnected after a tour of duty, and everybody gets emotional. And sometimes it feels like we're being patronized. Like this is being used. We're just playing a sport here, and it feels sort of nationalistic, if that makes sense. So we are kind of wandering down a dicey path on this front."

      

