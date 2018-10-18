Lawyer: Bill Self 'Requested' $20K for Silvio De Sousa from Adidas

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Michael Schachter, the lawyer representing Adidas executive James Gatto, told a jury in U.S. District Court that Kansas head coach Bill Self "requested" a $20,000 payment be made to the guardian of Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa in order for the apparel company to keep its sponsorship deal with the school.

"The evidence, I submit, shows that Kansas' head coach knew of and asked for a payment to be made to Silvio De Sousa's handler," Schachter said Thursday, according to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach. "More than that, Coach Self requested just the kind of help that Mr. [T.J.] Gassnola arranged as a condition for Coach Self to permit Adidas to continue their sponsorship agreement with the University of Kansas."

Gatto is one of several high-profile figures who have been accused of funneling money to the families of recruits. The charges come after the FBI's years-long probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Gassnola, a former Adidas consultant, testified Monday that he did not believe Self or assistant Kurtis Townsend had any knowledge of the payments. He also testified that he facilitated an $89,000 payment to the mother of former Kansas recruit Billy Preston and $20,000 to De Sousa's guardian.

He also claimed that he facilitated payments to the families of former Arizona center Deandre Ayton, former NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and former Louisville commit Brian Bowen.

Gassnola has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to testify as part of his cooperation agreement.

For his part, De Sousa told reporters last week he believes he will be eligible to play this season.

"Well, I know I’m going to play this year," the sophomore said, according to the Kansas City Star's Gary Bedore.

"Right now it's time to focus on what I have to do, no matter what, just work on my game, keep working."