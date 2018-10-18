Seth Rollins, Evolution PPV Rumors and More in the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 18

Don Feria/Associated Press

Seth Rollins Wants to Headline WrestleMania

There isn't much Seth Rollins hasn't accomplished in WWE, but he had a strong answer when asked what else he was looking to do in the sport.

"The one thing that I haven't done is been on the marquee in the main event at WrestleMania," Rollins said at the ACE Comic-Con WWE panel, via Jon Fuentes of WrestlingNews.co. "So, I don't know man. 2018 has been a really good year for me, so we’ll see what WrestleMania brings next year in New York."

Rollins has already been a major part of the pay-per-view in the past, most notably at WrestleMania 31. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event, taking the WWE title away from Brock Lesnar.

However, this was just interrupting a previously scheduled bout between Lesnar and Roman Reigns. It's clear Rollins wants to be part of the promotion, seeing his name as the main event well before things kick off.

Considering the energy he brings to the ring and the fact he has already won the WWE Championship, United States and Intercontinental Championship, there is no reason to think he can't handle the main event at WrestleMania.

With plenty of storylines yet to be established for WrestleMania 35 next April at MetLife Stadium, look out for Rollins to be a big part of the event.

WWE Evolution Bringing Back Some All-Time Greats

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE made a bold move producing an all-women pay-per-view, but Evolution is set to feature some of the best female wrestlers the sport has ever seen.

Based on the latest rumors, there will also be some appearances from legends who helped grow the women's division.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Medusa, will be brought in for the show, along with Ivory and Molly Holly, according to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

Blayze and Ivory are in their 50s and haven't competed in over 10 years, but they could still be an exciting addition to the show regardless of their roles. Holly has been more involved lately and could take on a more hands-on role if needed.

These superstars will join more recent legends like Trish Stratus and Lita, as well as current stars like Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

New Recruits Announced for the WWE Performance Center

WWE announced seven new entries for the WWE Performance Center, all of whom could become significant new parts of wrestling.

Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Humberto Carrillo, Luis Martinez, Daniel Vidot and Jordan Omogbehin represent the exciting new class:

Riddle is the biggest name on the list, spending several years in UFC as a mixed martial arts fighter before starting his professional wrestling career. He signed with NXT and is likely to make a quick climb through the WWE ranks.

Jordan Omogbehin is another interesting addition as a 7'3" competitor from Nigeria. He played college basketball for South Florida and Morgan State but is now looking to use his size as an advantage in professional wrestling.

Mia Yim also has some name recognition after competing in the last two Mae Young Classic tournaments.