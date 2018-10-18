Nick Bosa's Dad Says Recovery from Groin Surgery Is 10 to 12 Weeks

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is in line to be ready to take part in workouts prior to the 2019 NFL draft.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL, Bosa's father, John Bosa, said Thursday that his son is in the midst of a 10- to 12-week recovery from groin surgery.

Bosa underwent the procedure last month, meaning he could be healthy by December.

Ohio State confirmed Tuesday that Bosa will withdraw from the school to focus on the 2019 draft, per Erick Smith of USA Today.

Bosa suffered a core muscle injury during the Buckeyes' 40-28 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 15.

The brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was enjoying a dominant junior campaign prior to the injury. In parts of three games, Bosa registered 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.

That came after a sophomore season that saw him finish with 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks en route to being named an All-Big Ten First Team selection and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

While Bosa is a big loss for OSU, the Buckeyes continue to roll to the tune of a 7-0 record and the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

As for Bosa, he is widely expected to be among the top picks in the 2019 draft, assuming his medicals check out. On Oct. 2, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller mocked Bosa to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 2 overall pick in his 2019 mock draft.

Miller noted that Bosa is the No. 1 player on his big board, and he called him a "lock" to be a top-three pick as long as he's healthy for the NFL Scouting Combine.