Nick Bosa Undergoes Surgery on Core Muscle Injury; No Timetable for Return

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa's core muscle injury required surgery.

Per Cleveland.com's Bill Landis, head coach Urban Meyer announced on Thursday that Bosa had a procedure and there is no timetable for his return.

Bosa was injured in the third quarter of Ohio State's 40-28 victory over TCU on Saturday. He was ruled out for this week's game against Tulane.

"Nick won't play this week," Meyer told reporters on Monday. "He will have further tests this week. It's an abdominal and groin issue."

Bosa has lived up to his hype as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft through three games this season. The junior star leads Ohio State with six tackles for loss and four sacks.

As the Buckeyes prepare to play without their best player, focus will shift to sophomore Chase Young and junior Jonathon Cooper. They will likely play the bulk of snaps usually reserved for Bosa, along with Dre'Mont Jones in the defensive line.

Ohio State enters Week 4 ranked No. 4 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll.