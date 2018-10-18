NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard and More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Maybe this is a bit of recency bias, but doesn't this feel like the most wonderful time of the year?

The NBA is back in all its glory. We're already knee-deep in highlight plays, clutch performances and monstrous numbers (we see you, Anthony Davis).

Oh, and because the Association is often just as entertaining off the court as on it, we're also still feasting on the juiciest offerings of the rumor mill.

We've got all you need to know on the latest below.

Asking Price Up for Jimmy Butler?

Leverage, shmeverage—if you thought Jimmy Butler's wild display at his practice debut might force the Minnesota Timberwolves to rush their disgruntled star to the nearest exit, think again.

"Teams who talked to Minnesota after his first practice, literally the day after his practice, Minnesota was was asking for more than they were before the day," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said. "Which tells you this: Minnesota is not trading him. They're asking for packages that they know teams aren't going to agree to."

File this under: Things That Make You Go Hmmmm.

On one hand, it's not any different than what we've been hearing so far. As Butler trade talks disintegrated with the Miami Heat, one Heat source described the going rate then as "the first born of all our kids," per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

As Wojnarowski alluded to, it's obvious head coach Tom Thibodeau has little desire to deal Butler, which should surprise no one. He coached the four-time All-Star when both were members of the Chicago Bulls, then orchestrated the 2017 deal that brought Butler to the Gopher State.

But Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has a say in this matter, too. And as Taylor recently told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, he's reached an understanding with Butler that the player will give his all as long as he's there and the team will continue working to find a trade.

Butler logged 31 minutes in Minnesota's season-opening 112-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.

LeBron Wants Lillard?

While LeBron James has been to the NBA Finals eight consecutive seasons, his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers put that streak in serious jeopardy.

He not only shares a conference with the Golden State Warriors now—plus the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz—he also no longer has an established star at his side.

Apparently, he may want that latter fact to change sooner rather than later.

"LeBron wants to play with Damian Lillard," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas). "He's one of the guys he'd like to play with and that's chatter around the league. It has been since before LeBron signed with the Lakers, it was one of the many indicators that he was heading there."

ESPN's Zach Lowe made a separate LeBron-Lillard connection on the same day.

"The most enticing megatrade on the board not involving Anthony Davis: Lillard to the Lakers for a package centered around Lonzo Ball," Lowe wrote. "Lillard is a perfect fit next to LeBron, and LeBron respects Lillard's game, per sources familiar with the matter."

To be clear, both O'Connor and Lowe soaked their own rumors in freezing cold water. O'Connor said "I don't see Portland dealing in the Western Conference," while Lowe wrote that his theoretical swap "feels like a reach now."

This might be nothing more than James appreciating a fellow All-Star's skills. It could also be a desire rendered moot by the fact that other people are in charge of pulling the front office strings.

But it does shed light on one of the more fascinating aspects of James' decision—his level of patience with a team that lost 47 games last season. The Lakers have a lot of young talent, but it's all still developing. With James' 34th birthday looming in December, it'd only be natural if he could hear his biological clock ticking.

Suns Rebuffed in Another Point Guard Pursuit?

As busy as the Phoenix Suns were this summer—maxing out Devin Booker, drafting Deandre Ayton, trading for Mikal Bridges and Ryan Anderson, signing Trevor Ariza—they were never able to address their glaring void at point guard.

But it wasn't for a lack of effort.

They started off swinging for the fences, but came up short in pursuits of Lillard, Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier, per 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro.

One more name was just added to that list.

The Suns reportedly offered a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for T.J. McConnell but were shot down there, too, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sixth-year journeyman Isaiah Canaan drew the starting assignment on opening night. Second-round rookie Elie Okobo logged seven minutes off the bench. Together, they contributed eight assists against only one turnover, but they also had just 10 points on 12 shots.

The Suns, nevertheless, sprinted to a 121-100 throttling of the Dallas Mavericks, but it feels safe to say they remain firmly in the market for an upgrade at point.