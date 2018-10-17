B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker in Kobe 1, Wiggins Rocks KD11 on Oct. 17

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker in Kobe 1, Wiggins Rocks KD11 on Oct. 17October 18, 2018
If Tuesday was the appetizer for the start of the 2018-19 NBA season with just two games, Wednesday was the main course.
There were 11 games across the Association, which gave plenty of players the chance to remind fans of their skills after a long summer off. The players had the opportunity to show off more than just their basketball talent, as the shoe game on display was on point as well.
Langston Galloway Shows Flashy Love for Kobe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@LangGalloway10 wearing “What The Kobe” Kobe 8 inspired @Q4SPORTS LG9-II sneakers 👀 https://t.co/HQ4504UBoo
Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan Also Honor Kobe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Giannis_An34 upgrades to the new Kobe A.D. to start the season https://t.co/g3nAvVhmTx
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeMar_DeRozan warming up in the "BHM" Nike Kobe 9 Elite for his Spurs debut https://t.co/j8FUS3ytDj
PJ Tucker Continues Kobe Theme
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker defends his kicks on court crown in the Kobe 1 “Black Out” https://t.co/5mxa5hdLba
Jordan Clarkson Goes With "Grinch" Look
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JordanClarksons starts the season in the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” https://t.co/liX4zvgelW
Timberwolves Need Jimmy Butler's Fashion
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JimmyButler wearing the Maison Margiela Low Top Security Runners https://t.co/ta4gJa5NVK
Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell Add Splash of Color to Opening Night
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@spidadmitchell wearing the Adidas Pro Bounce 2018 Low to start the new season https://t.co/UI8nMvBSdH
Devin Booker Arrives in Style
NBA @NBA
Two hours until tip-off in Phoenix, and @DevinBook has arrived at @TSRarena. 🏀 @Suns vs. @dallasmavs 📺 @espn ⏰ 10:30 pm ET https://t.co/6QVDg0Aymb
Andrew Wiggins Rocks the Nike KD11
Kemba Walker Reps Team Owner
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KembaWalker going off in the Air Jordan 10 to start the season against Milwaukee https://t.co/PYQt4pPUGY
Marc Gasol a Walking Grizzlies Logo
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MarcGasol with the @memgrizz inspired custom Hyperdunks by @Kickstradomis https://t.co/jdTfbJFnVs
Cavaliers Big Men Bring Variety of Looks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KevinLove wearing the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 and @RealTristan13 in the “MoMA” Off-White x Nike AF1 Low https://t.co/E1PlZVWwiH
Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Homage to Rosa Parks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@SDinwiddie_25 wearing his own shoe brand called K8IROS with a Rosa Parks inspired colorway 👀 https://t.co/RCnBE4Sw8J
Victor Oladpio Sports the Jordan Jumpman Hustle
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@VicOladipo takes the floor in the Jordan Jumpman Hustle against Memphis https://t.co/axHxvomOR5
Mario Hezonja Loves New York
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@mariohezonja wearing the custom Nike Hyperdunk Low by @Kickstradomis https://t.co/G8k17FS8Nq
A number of players turned heads with their shoe choices Wednesday, but NBA fans have another debut to look forward to Thursday. LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in the regular season for a showdown with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.
He surely has a pair of kicks already picked out for the occasion.
