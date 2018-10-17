B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker in Kobe 1, Wiggins Rocks KD11 on Oct. 17

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

If Tuesday was the appetizer for the start of the 2018-19 NBA season with just two games, Wednesday was the main course.

There were 11 games across the Association, which gave plenty of players the chance to remind fans of their skills after a long summer off. The players had the opportunity to show off more than just their basketball talent, as the shoe game on display was on point as well.

             

Langston Galloway Shows Flashy Love for Kobe

             

Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan Also Honor Kobe

           

PJ Tucker Continues Kobe Theme

        

Jordan Clarkson Goes With "Grinch" Look

         

Timberwolves Need Jimmy Butler's Fashion

         

Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell Add Splash of Color to Opening Night

         

Devin Booker Arrives in Style

         

Andrew Wiggins Rocks the Nike KD11

        

Kemba Walker Reps Team Owner

        

Marc Gasol a Walking Grizzlies Logo

         

Cavaliers Big Men Bring Variety of Looks

        

Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Homage to Rosa Parks

           

Victor Oladpio Sports the Jordan Jumpman Hustle

           

Mario Hezonja Loves New York

          

A number of players turned heads with their shoe choices Wednesday, but NBA fans have another debut to look forward to Thursday. LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in the regular season for a showdown with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

He surely has a pair of kicks already picked out for the occasion.

