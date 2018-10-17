Knicks News: Steve Mills Explains Why Kristaps Porzingis Didn't Get New Contract

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Knicks president Steve Mills said the team made the "smart move" by not agreeing to a fourth-year extension with power forward Kristaps Porzingis in advance of the 2018-19 season.

Appearing on The Michael Kay Show on Wednesday (h/t ESPN.com's Ian Begley), Mills explained the move was in the best interest of both the club and the player long-term since it will give the Knicks an additional $10 million to spend next summer:

"We believe it was the smart move. But primarily because over the summer, Scott and I sat down with KP's brother (Janis Porzingis, Kristaps' agent) and talked about the different options that we have in front of us as it related to his extension. We were clear that the best option to make the Knicks a better team long term and have a better group of guys that KP can grow with long term was to not do the extension at this point. We think it ended up in a situation that's best for the long-term view of the Knicks which ultimately will be the best in the long term view for KP because he'll have a better team that he'll be part of."

