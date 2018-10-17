Report: Barcelona Considering January Move for Branislav Ivanovic

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a surprise move for Zenit St. Petersburg defender Branislav Ivanovic when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Spanish champions are keen to bring in cover for Samuel Umtiti, who is sidelined with a knee problem, and Ivanovic has emerged as a possible option, according to Simon Jones for MailOnline.

The 34-year-old is out of contract with the Russian side in the summer, and Barcelona view him as "one of a number of targets," per the report.

