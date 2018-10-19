NFL Teams Poised for a Surge in 2nd Half of 2018 Season

0 of 6

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The NFL is unpredictable. Every year, teams are written off after poor or average starts only to surge with an impressive run during the campaign's second half.

The New England Patriots most commonly exemplify this narrative.

Any time Bill Belichick and Tom Brady stumble out of the gates, an untold number of stories question whether it's the dynasty's end. Somehow, New England finds a way every year to emerge as the AFC favorites. The 4-2 Patriots have already done so this season after a 1-2 start.

Other talented teams haven't quite hit their strides.

Half the league either holds a .500 record or is within one game of the mark. This cluttered mess is the perfect place to look for second-half surges.

Of course, teams such as the Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints can continue to dominate, but they're already sitting atop the divisional standings. Those squads in need of a strong performance to make the postseason are far more interesting.

The following six franchises have the potential to move from mediocrity into the league's upper echelon with a second-half run.