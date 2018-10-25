One Big Warning to Each MLB Team Before Free Agency, Trade Season

1 of 30

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Despite their surprise re-signing of Eduardo Escobar, the Arizona Diamondbacks may be in sell mode this winter. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they might even deal Zack Greinke or Paul Goldschmidt.

Because he's only halfway through his $206.5 million contract, Greinke will obviously be tough to move. Though moving Goldschmidt should be easier in theory, it may not be in reality.

The 31-year-old is arguably baseball's best first baseman, and he's been on a team-friendly contract since 2014. So it will go in 2019, in which he's set to earn only $14.5 million.

Next year will also be the last of Goldschmidt's deal, however. The puts the Snakes in a position to market him strictly to win-now teams. Even among those, most may be hesitant to pay a king's ransom for a one-year solution at first base.

If so, the D-backs should know not to settle.