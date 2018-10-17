Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Announced by GOAT as NBA Brand Ambassador

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma was announced Wednesday as the new brand ambassador for GOAT, an online sneaker marketplace, for the 2018-19 NBA season.

PR Newswire provided a release from GOAT, which noted it will provide the rising Lakers star with "rare and highly coveted Nike sneakers" throughout the campaign.

"GOAT has inspired me to start collecting more seriously and build my style around sneakers," Kuzma said. "People assume that, as an NBA athlete, you can get access to any kind of sneaker you want. When in reality, it's hard to get the exclusive releases or shoes from the past and feel confident they're authentic. GOAT gives me a second chance at not only the limited releases I missed, but also the shoes I wasn't able to afford growing up."

Here's a look at the shoes he'll rock when the Lakers tip off the regular season:

Kuzma already looks like one of the biggest steals from the 2017 NBA draft.

The Lakers acquired last year's 27th overall pick from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a draft-night trade that saw D'Angelo Russell headline the package going to Brooklyn.

He quickly established himself as a prototypical stretch 4 by averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.8 assists across 77 appearances as a rookie. He shot 45 percent from the field, including 36.6 percent from three-point range.

The 23-year-old University of Utah product has transformed that success into endorsement opportunities. He announced a deal with Humbyl, a cryptocurrency focused on fantasy sports, in June.

His stock has a chance to rise further as more eyes focus on the Lakers this season following the free-agent addition of superstar LeBron James.

L.A. opens the campaign Thursday night against the host Portland Trail Blazers.