WWE Calls Riki Paul Johnson's Lawsuit Against Charlotte Flair 'Meritless'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE responded Tuesday to a lawsuit filed by Charlotte Flair's ex-husband against the seven-time women's champion.

According to TMZ Sports, a statement from WWE read, "We recently received what appears to be a meritless lawsuit and we will vigorously defend ourselves."

Riki Paul Johnson filed a defamation lawsuit against Flair in relation to the 2017 book "Second Nature," which was co-written by Charlotte and her father, 16-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. WWE and Ric Flair are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Flair and Johnson married in 2010 before getting divorced in 2011.

In the lawsuit, Johnson alleged Flair made several false claims regarding him and their relationship throughout the book, including that he is sterile and unable to have children.

Johnson has three children, and he wrote the claims have brought ridicule and shame upon his family.

Additionally, Johnson alleged there are "multiple false allegations [of] physical and/or psychological abuse" in the book that he can disprove, and he disputed Flair's claim that he was fired from two jobs due to drug use as well.

Charlotte will face Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, on Oct. 28.