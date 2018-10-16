2018/19 A-League Round 1 Odds: Betting Preview, Trends, Analysis for Week

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Just 168 days after Melbourne Victory lifted the A-League championship trophy they meet their cross-town rivals Melbourne City in the Victorian capital's derby, a match that highlights the opening round of the 2018/19 A-League season.



The champions didn't waste any time this offseason, bolstering their squad with the signing of former A.C. Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda and Swedish International Ola Toivonen to their already powerful lineup.



Both of the signings played and scored in this year's World Cup and Honda is the first Japanese player to score in three FIFA World Cup tournaments.



Across town at Melbourne City, the signings haven't been as well documented but they did add classy attacker Riley McGree to their ranks; he scored the famous scorpion goal against City in last season's semi-final.



That wonder strike was nominated for the Puskas award (FIFA's goal of the year) and saw the 19-year-old sign with Belgium powerhouse Club Brugge, who then loaned him out to the Citizens.



Joining McGree is midfielder Anthony Caceres, who returns to the club via Manchester City after a two-year absence, and right winger Michael O'Halloran from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.



Victory are a $2.40 betting favourite to make it five wins from their last six against City, who are a $2.80 chance while the draw is at $3.60, according to AustralianGambling.



Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque and his teammates will have been counting down the days for this season to begin after their 2017/18 campaign ended in heartbreak, losing the semi-final to Victory in extra-time.



The Sky Blues have added midfielder Siem de Jong from AFC Ajax and Adam Le Fondre from English Championship side Bolton Wanderers while the talented Daniel de Silva comes across from Central Coast Mariners.



Their first up opponents, Adelaide United, who they meet in the season opener on Friday night, have had a quiet transfer period but they did welcome Mirko Boland to the club from German outfit Eintracht Braunschweig.



Despite being away from home, Sydney are $2.25 favourites to get their campaign off to a winning start. United are $3.10 ahead of the draw at $3.50.



One of the major talking points in the lead up to the opening round has been former champion Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and his bid to win a contract with Central Coast Mariners.



We are now just days away from the Mariners' season opener against the Brisbane Roar on Sunday night and the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has reportedly been offered a two-year deal to play with Maltese outfit Valletta FC.



The Mariners are $3.80 outsiders when they travel to the Suncorp Stadium to meet the Brisbane Roar ($1.90) on Sunday. John Aloisi has made a few smart singings for the Roar this offseason and new attacking duo Eric Bautheac, who signs from French club Lille, and former Rosenborg winger Tobias Mikkelsen are expected to do some damage this season.



A club who are expected to challenge for the title this season, Perth Glory, are $2.20 to win their season opener against Western Sydney Wanderers ($3.10), while last season's runners-up, Newcastle Jets, are favoured ($2.10) to defeat Wellington Phoenix ($3.20) in the New Zealand capital.