Pat McCaw Won't Attend Warriors Season Opener to Receive Championship Ring

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Patrick McCaw, who rejected his qualifying offer from the Golden State Warriors, will not attend Tuesday's ring ceremony.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

McCaw, 22, spent his first two seasons with the Warriors. He averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists on last season's championship team.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Glen Taylor: Thibs' Job Is Safe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Glen Taylor: Thibs' Job Is Safe

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Calls Ring Night the 'weirdest Night of the Year'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Calls Ring Night the 'weirdest Night of the Year'

    Golden State Warriors
    via Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Tip-off Bittersweet Final Season in Oakland

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Tip-off Bittersweet Final Season in Oakland

    Kurt Helin
    via ProBasketballTalk

    Warriors to Have Past Champions in Building for Ring Ceremony

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors to Have Past Champions in Building for Ring Ceremony

    Derek Tahara
    via Warriors Wire