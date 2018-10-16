Pat McCaw Won't Attend Warriors Season Opener to Receive Championship Ring

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Patrick McCaw, who rejected his qualifying offer from the Golden State Warriors, will not attend Tuesday's ring ceremony.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

McCaw, 22, spent his first two seasons with the Warriors. He averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists on last season's championship team.

