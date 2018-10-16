Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor: Trading Jimmy Butler Is in Interest of Team

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor believes it is in the best interest of his team to trade Jimmy Butler in the wake of the drama surrounding his trade request.

"Yes I think that he's made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team," he said, per Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune.

Taylor's comments come after Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported last Monday that Butler "reiterated his trade desire" to head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau.

Despite the trade request, Taylor said Butler told him he will give 100 percent while a member of the team and take the court for Wednesday's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. The owner also revealed Thibodeau is not coaching for his job and is "lined up" with trading Butler even though he initially "did everything he could to try to keep Jimmy here."

Owner, coach and star player may all be on the same page now, but there has been plenty of drama leading up to Wednesday's season opener.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Butler's return to practice in which he was "vociferous and intense" while targeting Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden. He beat the regulars in scrimmages with Minnesota's benchwarmers and proceeded to yell at Layden, "You f--king need me, Scott. You can't win without me."

The Timberwolves probably do need Butler on the floor if they are going to compete with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and other Western Conference contenders.

He is a four-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive selection and two-time All-NBA selection who averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season as someone who can defend the opposition's best player and carry the offense on the other end.

It just appears as if he won't be doing that in the near future since the owner recognizes the Timberwolves need to trade him.