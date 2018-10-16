Dana White Says Khabib Won't Quit UFC: 'He's Staying. This Will All Work Out'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White is confident Khabib Nurmagomedov will not leave the company after the lightweight champion threatened to split if his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov was disciplined for his role in the post-match melee at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

"We're good with Khabib," White told TMZ Sports on Tuesday. "He's staying. This will all work out."

"We worked it out," White added. "We're gonna get everything worked out. Obviously, he was a little upset and a little fired up."

(Warning: video contains profanity.)

Nurmagomedov initially lobbed the warning shot at the UFC on Oct. 11.

"If you decide to fire him [Tukhugov], you should know that you'll lose me too," he wrote on Instagram. "We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don't forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself."

White, however, downplayed Khabib's discontent with the promotion.

"Listen, guys get very emotional man, and that was a very emotional fight for him," he said. "At the end of the day, Khabib is a great guy, and we've always had a great relationship with him."

50 Cent offered Nurmagomedov $2 million to come fight for Bellator—the rapper has an apparel deal with the promotion—but Khabib's manager quickly nixed that proposal.

"For $2 million, [that won't even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib," Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ. "Khabib make a lot of money. We talk about $50 million and up, we can talk. But $2 mil? This is garbage."