Belgium, Netherlands Play out 1-1 Draw in Low Countries Derby

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Belgium and the Netherlands split the spoils in the latest installment of the Low Countries derby on Tuesday, playing out a 1-1 draw in Brussels. Dries Mertens and Arnaut Groeneveld got the goals.

The Red Devils were the better side for most of the damage but lacked heir usual efficiency in front of goal. They almost paid dearly for their inefficiency, as Memphis Depay hit the post and the visitors had their fair share of chances.

Mertens gave Belgium an early lead but a mistake from Timothy Castagne led to the equaliser before half-time.

The two sides have drawn six of their last eight meetings. The Netherlands haven't beaten their rivals since 1997.

What's Next?

Club football returns after the international break. Belgium's next outing will be on November 15 against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League, while the Netherlands face France a day later.