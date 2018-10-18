Building Each MLB Team's Free-Agency Wish List Ahead of 2018-19 Offseason

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: Starting pitching and a center fielder

Corbin, maybe the best free-agent starting pitcher on the market, is sure to incite a bidding war that might leave the Arizona Diamondbacks in the dust.

Likewise, they could lose toolsy but injury-prone outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Even if they retain players such as Buchholz and infielder Daniel Descalso, the Snakes will have to restaff key positions as they seek to get back to the postseason after a disappointing third-place finish in 2018.

Colorado Rockies: Bullpen depth, outfield and second base

The Colorado Rockies signed closer Wade Davis to a three-year, $52 million deal last winter, the richest-ever contract for a reliever on a per-season basis. Still, Colorado's 'pen finished with a 26th-ranked 4.62 ERA.

The Rockies might double down on the strategy and pursue more relief help. They'll have to decide if they want to bid on free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu, replace him with another free agent or hand the reins to a prospect such as Brendan Rodgers.

They also might need reinforcements in the outfield if they decide not to exercise Gerardo Parra's 2019 option considering Carlos Gonzalez is bound for free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, Clayton Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers will surely seek to tinker with their roster this winter, adding bullpen depth and maybe a bat or two. They might even go wild and pursue Machado, despite the presumed return of young star shortstop Corey Seager from Tommy John surgery.

Let's get real, though: L.A.'s top priority is figuring out what's up with Clayton Kershaw.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and one-time NL MVP can opt out of his contract. If he does, he'll instantly become the most coveted starting pitcher available.

Cite his injuries. Mention his bumpy postseason resume. Counterpoint: He's Clayton Kershaw. He's a franchise player in every sense of the word. Los Angeles must do what it takes to retain his generational services.

San Diego Padres: Infield depth

The San Diego Padres are a rebuilding club with few impending free agents of note. After signing Eric Hosmer to a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million pact last winter only to watch him flop, the Friars are unlikely to be big players in free agency this year.

They could add some middle-infield depth, however, assuming Freddy Galvis isn't retained.

A veteran such as Jed Lowrie or Neil Walker could bridge the gap until exciting prospects such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias are ready to take over at the big league level.

San Francisco Giants: Outfield depth, starting pitching or...a new direction?

The San Francisco Giants are at a crossroads. Core contributors to their even-year dynasty such as Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner remain on the roster. Yet their window appears to have closed.

Do the Giants blow it up, tank for a few seasons and try to rebuild the farm? Or, do they add some depth to the outfield and starting rotation via free agency and hope for a turnaround?

Both paths are fraught. Other than Bumgarner (assuming they exercise his affordable option), the Giants have few marquee trade assets. They've also got a ho-hum minor league system and toil in a deep division.

Enjoy the memories of champagne and confetti, San Francisco fans. They might be all you have for a long while.

